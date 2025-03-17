Configuration technician to Foxway
Mero Rekrytering AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Växjö Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Växjö
2025-03-17
Foxway, a global company with over 1400 colleagues across nine countries, is simplifying digital life for its customers.
The key? Sustainable practices in every dimension-environmental, social, and economic. The result? A win-win-win for customers, the company, and the environment. Foxway's commitment to organic growth and strategic acquisitions has led to substantial expansion in recent years.
What does a day look like for a Configuration Technician at Foxway?
As a Configuration Technician, your responsibility is to install and update operating systems, applications, and other software according to the customer's preferences.
You follow specifications for the customer's hardware and software, assisting in image certifications and applications. Additionally, you handle tasks such as backing up and restoring computer images, delivering and installing computers, and updating access assignments. Your duties also involve customizing and synchronizing computers and finally, you conduct tests on recently configured devices to ensure proper functionality and troubleshoot as needed.
Does this sound like a challenge you're up for? Don't worry, Foxway provide an introduction and training. At Foxway, you'll be supported by incredibly knowledgeable colleagues who will assist you with any questions or concerns you may have!
Who are you?
We are looking for someone with a positive attitude, attention to detail, and experience in a fast-paced work environment. If you thrive in teamwork and share the desire to achieve common goals with your colleagues, this could be the perfect fit for you!
Requirements:
Excellent English communication skills, both written and verbal.
Ability to work independently as well as collaboratively with others.
Willingness to collaborate with colleagues to enhance technical knowledge.
To shine in this role, it's a plus if you have knowledge in computer hardware, troubleshooting, or computer systems. However, if you lack any of these but are eager to learn, we encourage you to apply. The most important factor is finding the right person!
Bonus points if you have an interest in both IT and sustainability - Foxway's winning combination .
About Foxway
Foxway envisions making digital life simpler, contributing to positive societal change. Their mission is to simplify IT services, making them sustainable so thejr clients can focus on what they do best. As a rapidly growing company, they aim to be the leading provider of sustainable IT services and electronics recycling in Europe. They manage all steps in-house, setting us apart in the market. Foxway is here to guide theur customers through their digital journey.
Practical info
Mero is assisting Foxway in this recruitment process. Connect with us to introduce yourself or ask questions about the role. The selection process is ongoing, so be sure to reach out promptly to seize this opportunity!
Position Details:
Location: Växjö
Start date: April(or as agreed upon).
Work hours: Full-time (07:00-16:00)
Note: Foxway has clients in government and regional sectors, necessitating a clean criminal record.
Don't miss your chance to join Foxway and be a part of their exciting journey toward a more sustainable and simplified digital world!
Join Foxway as an Configuration Technician!
This is not just a job; it's an opportunity for a permanent position!
During the trial period, you'll be on board as a consultant through us, Mero. But worry not - we've got you covered! As part of our collective agreement, you'll enjoy perks like healthcare, pension benefits, and more. As the cherry on top, you'll have a dedicated consultant manager you can always reach out to for guidance and support. We're here to assist you every step of the way, ensuring you have everything you need for a successful career. Your journey with us is not just a consultancy; it's a launchpad for your future professional endeavors.
Join us and feel secure during your consultancy period - we're here to make it a fantastic experience! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mero Rekrytering AB
(org.nr 559119-1860), https://www.mero.se/ Kontakt
Petra Öhman petra@mero.se +46765676347 Jobbnummer
9227567