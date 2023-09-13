Configuration Technician
2023-09-13
Do you enjoy customer contact combined with technology? Do you want to work in a team where we strive together to make our customers happy? Then this could be your next challenge.
Dustin is now looking for a Configuration Technician for our Fulfillment Center in Rosersberg. In this role, you are a key person in Dustin's vision to be our customers' first choice and set the standard for efficient IT. Together with your team, you will work on continuous improvements and develop processes and routines.
What a Configuration Technician does at Dustin
As a Configuration Technician, you work with planning and executing the product-related services we offer our customers. Mainly different kinds of installations of computers and mobile phones but also simpler services such as anti-theft tagging and the like. You work closely with other specialists in the team, but in the work you are also dependent on colleagues in other parts of the organization.
What we offer
We believe we offer so much more than benefits on a list can say. But of course, you won't know that until you've started with us. So, we still want to list a few:
20% discount on membership of SATS and an annual wellness allowance
A one-off allowance of SEK 3,500 to buy equipment for your home office
Collective agreement, pension provision according to ITP 1, parental salary and insurances
Staff discount on products via our webshop
We prioritize personal development and growth through individualized plans and access to Dustin Academy. We also promote a healthy lifestyle through our Dustin Movement activities.
Still curious? Read more on our career page (https://www.dustingroup.com/en/careers).
What you have
To succeed in this role, we are looking for someone who has a few years of experience in technical support or customer service. It is advantageous if you have a technical education or experience in a similar role, but this is not a requirement.
In this role, we value your positive personality traits. It is important that you enjoy having customer contact and have a service-minded and solution-oriented attitude, as well as an active interest in IT. You have an ability to plan and structure your work independently, as well as work proactively with improvements and developments.
We believe that our colleagues are the most important reason for our positive development. And we believe that our development is what gives you the opportunity to grow. Therefore, we can promise you one thing:
You keep us moving. We keep you moving.
Our recruitment process
We value diverse backgrounds and perspectives, so even if you don't think you're a 100% match for this role, we encourage you to apply anyway!
We expect to take the following steps in this recruitment process:
Personality and cognitive test
Telephone Check up w Talent Acqusiition Partner, Karishma Sindhu
First interview w Hiring Manager, Joanna Landberg
Second interview
References
Start date is determined in consultation with the final candidate.
One of our goals as a company is to ensure an inclusive culture. We anonymize all applications and only make selections based on experience, skills and tests. We do this in order to ensure as much as possible an open-minded recruitment.
We review and evaluate candidates on an ongoing basis. We only publish the advertisement when we have found the right person for the role, and therefore we have not specified a deadline for applications.
If you have any questions about the service, you can contact Karishma Sindhu via email karishma.sindhu@dustin.com
If you are interested in reading more about how we work with sustainability, you can read more about it here (https://www.dustingroup.com/en/our-focus-areas).
