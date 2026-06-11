Configuration Manager
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-11
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Configuration Manager
Job description:
You will join a team with its mission is to enable always‐releasable, high‐quality software and that provides fast, reliable, and secure CI/CD services, strong Configuration Management capabilities, and advanced AI‐driven solutions. The team works with both Configuration Management (CM) strategies, and SW development to automate some CM areas or checks, especially in the CI flow chain. One example is automated SW traceability from complete baseline level down to SW component level.
Team Responsibilities:
• Configuration Management for SW development and our SW Master Baseline
• Cross organization SW Branching strategy and governance
• Cross organization SW Traceability strategy
• Change management process
• Compliance documentation for SUMS, including application development to support it
• Document storage structure
• Supporting engineering teams in all the above
Experiences Required
• You have experience of leading Configuration Management work in a large organization
• Experience of process development and deployment for systems within the Configuration Management domain
• Automation for Configuration Management area, possibly using AI
• Collaboration and support to the Engineering community in CM related questions
Skills Required:
• Documented experience of the Configuration Management domain
• Experience in handling Traceability for software in large projects
• Experience in handling processes for Version handling, and practical experience in Git, preferably in Gerrit
• Experience in handling processes for Change Management
• Experience of capturing of business needs and translation into operational requirements on IT systems
• Experience from working with automation
• Knowledge of requirement management processes
• Knowledge of technical documentation standards and processes
• Break down of business needs to set requirements on IT systems within the PLM area
• Worked with Branching strategies for larger projects
• Is not afraid of digging into technical areas that are new to her/him.
• Can communicate complicated information in an understandable way
• Strong sense of quality assurance
• Experience from the automotive industry
• Skilled in: KDP, CarWeaver, CoMo, Artifactory, ConfigHub and/or TC-PLM
• Knowledge of product structures (Teamcenter, KDP, ConfigHub)
• Knowledge about Change Order management
• Knowledge about Product Configuration
• Understanding how process and tools changes affect the engineer's daily life
• Team player used to manage large amounts of information and tasks
• Knowledge of product and release handling
• Fluent in English and preferably Swedish.
Soft Skills:
• Self-motivated collaborator not scared to take contact with new people
• Excellent communication & presentation skills
• Team player who can support others
• Strong at taking initiatives to reduce time in troubleshooting
• Come with innovative ideas on how we can improve
• Understanding and showing an interest in the user needs and user journey for the product teams' outcomes.
• Strong sense of urgency
• An eye for details and structure
• Confident to facilitate stakeholder forums and detailed requirement discussions
• Being curious and open-minded
• Outgoing easy to talk to and a patient person
Additional info:
Swedish Driving License B is a must
You must be located in Sweden and be able to work 100% onsite in Gothenburg Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-11
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Configuration Manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 03 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9960443