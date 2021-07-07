Configuration and Integration Engineer - Charging Software - Volvo Personvagnar AB - Datajobb i Göteborg
Configuration and Integration Engineer - Charging Software
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2021-07-07
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Get to know us!
The department Battery & Charging Controls is responsible for the development of major parts of hybrid and electric vehicle systems at Volvo Cars. The group Charging Software is responsible for delivering software functionality, in regards of actual software deliveries, but also diagnostics functionality, for the on-board charger (OBC) and the DCDCs in our electrified vehicles.
The on-board charger (OBC) is essential for electrified vehicles, it holds the functionality to charge the traction battery from the grid, and it is for sure of highest importance in a pure electric vehicle. The DCDCs converts energy from the traction battery to supply the low voltage system.
Our vision is to deliver the best functionality in the market for Charging Software functionality and continuously evolve our way of working. We strive for a more modular platform that is suitable for our vision of continuous integration/deployment and a higher focus on the product.
What will you do?
As a Configuration and Integration Engineer, you will be responsible for the AUTOSAR Complex Device Driver (CDD) that is used for the communication between the vehicle and the charging station that follows the CCS standards. The main responsibility is the configuration, the integration with regards to defining data ports and needed software components, and to be the technical point of contact with the vendor. When the vendor issues a new versions of the CDD, your task is to ensure that it work the same or better than the old ones by integrating them into the build system and to flash it to the ECU and perform necessary tests before releasing it to the project.
You will be a part in an Agile team, but this will be your speciality. The role will grow by time and more responsibility will be added along the way.
Do you fit the profile?
We believe that you have at least a B. Sc. degree within engineering, preferably electronics, software engineering or equivalent competence. On top on this, you have some years' experience with automotive and experience of integration and configuration of AUTOSAR modules. We are a global company so a must for us is that you are fluent in English. Also you should have a driving license (B), preferably you love cars as much as we do!
This is what you need to have. But we also have a few things that is nice to have! If you also have any of the following skills, we consider it to be meritorious:
* Experience of embedded system development using AUTOSAR
* Experience of product development within the automotive industry
* Experience of AUTOSAR architecture and development, especially the BSW modules (basic Software), and AUTOSAR configuration tools
* Experience of development of CDD and Software components in C-language
* Knowledge about configuration of AUTOSAR CAN-layers, also including J1939-protocol
* Knowledge of microcontrollers/processors
* Knowledge HSM and cyber security
In this role you need to be structured, driven and have good documentation skills. You are used to cooperate and communicate with different people in different roles, and you also have a flexible and business oriented mind set. Other traits that we appreciate is integrity, courage and energy.
How to learn more and apply
Please apply before the April 4, 2021 and note that we recruit continuously and therefore encourage you to apply as soon as possible and we do not accept any applications via e-mail due to GDPR. If you have further questions about the position, please contact Hiring Manager Carl Nicklason at carl.nicklason@volvocars.com, and for questions regarding the recruitment process contact recruiter David Thalin at david.thalin@volvocars.com.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full Time Permanent
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Ersättning
Undefined
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Volvo Personvagnar AB
Jobbnummer
5852953
