Concept Store Merchandiser - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-13We are looking for a Concept Store Merchandise Manager to join the global H&M Home team. You will be able to join the exciting and challenging journey of growing our brand globally within the interior industry. You will be working in a high paced dynamic environment and be part of a team with constant drive to improve, while having fun on the way.As the Concept Store Merchandise Manager, you share the responsibility of reaching the sales and profit goals of our concept stores in Europe. You will be a part of the central H&M Home Merchandising team and work in close collaboration with other central functions such as Area, Assortment, Expansion, Stores and regional Merchandising teams.Your key responsibilities (among many) will be to:Create best profitable customer offer on short- and long-term, both locally and regionally.Set, execute and follow up commercial plan and focuses to drive profitable net growth.Optimize stock and sales by establishing optimal allocation, replenishment and store segmentation strategies.Influence the assortment and buying strategy by being the expert of your market(s) and our customers.Define and execute reduction strategy in a profitable and sustainable way. Optimize the effect of reductions through e.g. sale, activities and price adjustments.Be close to the markets, stores and most importantly our customers - frequent travel within Europe is required.QualificationsTo be successful in the role we see that you have:A degree in Business Administration (or similar)2+ years of working experience within Merchandising and/or Business Controlling and a strong track record of business resultsPrevious experience from Retail, preferably from interior brandStrong analytical skills with the ability to turn analysis into actionsEnjoys working both strategically and operationally and thrives through close cross functional collaborationPreferably has experience working on a global or regional levelFluent in English2021-04-13Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-23H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc ABMÄSTER SAMUELSGATAN 46A10638 Stockholm5689361