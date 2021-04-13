Concept Store Merchandiser - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm
Concept Store Merchandiser
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-13
Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
We are looking for a Concept Store Merchandise Manager to join the global H&M Home team. You will be able to join the exciting and challenging journey of growing our brand globally within the interior industry. You will be working in a high paced dynamic environment and be part of a team with constant drive to improve, while having fun on the way.
As the Concept Store Merchandise Manager, you share the responsibility of reaching the sales and profit goals of our concept stores in Europe. You will be a part of the central H&M Home Merchandising team and work in close collaboration with other central functions such as Area, Assortment, Expansion, Stores and regional Merchandising teams.
Your key responsibilities (among many) will be to:
Create best profitable customer offer on short- and long-term, both locally and regionally.
Set, execute and follow up commercial plan and focuses to drive profitable net growth.
Optimize stock and sales by establishing optimal allocation, replenishment and store segmentation strategies.
Influence the assortment and buying strategy by being the expert of your market(s) and our customers.
Define and execute reduction strategy in a profitable and sustainable way. Optimize the effect of reductions through e.g. sale, activities and price adjustments.
Be close to the markets, stores and most importantly our customers - frequent travel within Europe is required.
Qualifications
To be successful in the role we see that you have:
A degree in Business Administration (or similar)
2+ years of working experience within Merchandising and/or Business Controlling and a strong track record of business results
Previous experience from Retail, preferably from interior brand
Strong analytical skills with the ability to turn analysis into actions
Enjoys working both strategically and operationally and thrives through close cross functional collaboration
Preferably has experience working on a global or regional level
Fluent in English
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-23
Adress
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
MÄSTER SAMUELSGATAN 46A
10638 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5689361
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-13
Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
We are looking for a Concept Store Merchandise Manager to join the global H&M Home team. You will be able to join the exciting and challenging journey of growing our brand globally within the interior industry. You will be working in a high paced dynamic environment and be part of a team with constant drive to improve, while having fun on the way.
As the Concept Store Merchandise Manager, you share the responsibility of reaching the sales and profit goals of our concept stores in Europe. You will be a part of the central H&M Home Merchandising team and work in close collaboration with other central functions such as Area, Assortment, Expansion, Stores and regional Merchandising teams.
Your key responsibilities (among many) will be to:
Create best profitable customer offer on short- and long-term, both locally and regionally.
Set, execute and follow up commercial plan and focuses to drive profitable net growth.
Optimize stock and sales by establishing optimal allocation, replenishment and store segmentation strategies.
Influence the assortment and buying strategy by being the expert of your market(s) and our customers.
Define and execute reduction strategy in a profitable and sustainable way. Optimize the effect of reductions through e.g. sale, activities and price adjustments.
Be close to the markets, stores and most importantly our customers - frequent travel within Europe is required.
Qualifications
To be successful in the role we see that you have:
A degree in Business Administration (or similar)
2+ years of working experience within Merchandising and/or Business Controlling and a strong track record of business results
Previous experience from Retail, preferably from interior brand
Strong analytical skills with the ability to turn analysis into actions
Enjoys working both strategically and operationally and thrives through close cross functional collaboration
Preferably has experience working on a global or regional level
Fluent in English
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-23
Adress
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
MÄSTER SAMUELSGATAN 46A
10638 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5689361