Concept Designer at Electromobility, Volvo Group
2023-09-28
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. Together we drive the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility based on cutting-edge engineering, state-of-the-art research and well-proven technology within the Volvo Group. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
About the role
Do you want to work with an entirely new technology at the forefront of electromobility? As a Concept Design Engineer, you will have to be able to think outside of the box while still working inside our power distribution system, pushing the limits to create the next generation of high-power distribution solutions for our electric driveline. You are able to hover and discuss concept on high level and in the meantime dive into the details of particular design challenges. Together within the team and with other teams - you inspire and lend a helping hand with your solid experience when needed.
In this role, you will collaborate closely with other dedicated teams and innovative engineers in the early stages of electromobility projects, working with advanced engineering. You will visualize concepts and ideas using CAD-models (Creo) to effectively communicate and iterate new ideas to achieve the best solution for the complete electric driveline. Since change only means growth, you take on challenges with a solution-oriented mindset and participate in an improved way of working and technical knowledge. Considering your hands-on experience in electric platform design, traction voltage systems, and product design, along with your technical expertise in electromobility systems, we encourage you to submit your application without delay.
Come and take the opportunity to work with the coolest technical challenges in an encouraging environment. Join our exciting change journey today!
We are looking for...
• a solution-oriented team player with the ability to make decisions based on facts and engineering judgment. You are confident - believe in your ability and inspire others to do the same. You're the one who always looks for opportunities and welcomes new ways of doing things. Innovative and creative yet structured, that is your superpower. It's what gives you the ability to effectively - and in a pragmatic way - solve problems without getting stuck in details. Lastly, you are passionate about networking across functions - to achieve shared objectives and do it in a flexible and prestige-less way.
Requirements:
You have a BSc or MSc degree in Electrical Engineering, Physics or Mechanical Engineering, or similar.
• 7 years of experience in similar positions
Experience in advanced engineering and concept designs of integration of high-power electrical systems
Deep understanding and experience of electrical distribution systems
Extensive experience with automotive suppliers and technology providers, preferable you have experience from working at suppliers to Automotive OEMs.
Ensure all hardware is integrated in an efficient way into the power conversion system, balancing cost, manufacturability, and performance.
Great skills in CAD Design (preferably Creo)
Curious and want to know more about the role? Feel free to contact us!
Hiring manager: Robin Magnusson
