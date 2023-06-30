Concept Design Engineer
2023-06-30
Are you ready to make electrifying connections?
Together with us in the Volvo Group Technology team, you'll get to be a part of engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Here you can play a vital role in contribute to projects that shape new, sustainable solutions and leave a positive legacy for the next generation.
At the energy storage system department, we strive to develop world-class batteries for different applications within the Volvo Group. Our goal is to deliver the most competitive ESS on the market, overseeing the lifecycle of the battery from advanced engineering to product development, manufacturing, and maintenance.
Join us in our journey as we strengthen our team and bring your love of design engineering, collaborative work, and advanced skills to make sustainable transportation solutions for the future.
As a member of our team, you will:
Lead battery pack concept design from idea phase to early phases of industrialization. Develop mechanical pack design concepts in close collaboration with other technical systems within battery. And balance QDCFS (Quality, Design, Cost, Feature, Sustainability) in concept development.
Furthermore, you'll get the opportunity to work closely with cross technology teams of design engineers, Geometrical architects, CAE, Attribute leaders, system engineers and project leaders. You will collaborate with propulsion system to develop technical mechanical concepts and the vehicle battery installation team for challenge existing design and drive for future concepts. You'll also get to balance mechanical design with electrical system, battery management system and cell, etc.
To succeed in this role, we value:
More than 5 years of proven skills in mechanical design of traction batteries.
Experience leading design concepts from ideas to concepts into industrialization.
Extensive understanding of battery pack system design
Have a good understanding of the whole electric propulsion system.
Deep knowledge about different material technology, specifically aluminum extrusions, HPDC and joining technologies.
Experience of balancing different technical attributes like crash, energy density, electrical safety, and durability.
Strong communication skills and the ability to plan, align, and focus on priorities effectively.
Proven experience as a technical x-functional leader
A deep knowledge about Volvo groups different applications and architectures
M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering or a similar field, or equivalent experience.
At least 10 years of design engineering experience in mechanical design, preferably in the automotive industry.
Proven experience in CREO parametric and Windchill PDMLink
Genuine passion for design engineering and a willingness to learn and expand skills, particularly in battery technology and its enclosure.
Comfort working in an Agile environment, utilizing work sprints and collaborative decision-making processes.
Fluent spoken and written English proficiency.
Benefits:
A supportive and inclusive work environment that promotes learning, growth, and diversity.
Generous annual time off, increasing with years of service.
Flexible work week arrangements to support work-life balance.
Employee assistance programs for personal and professional support.
Healthcare and wellness benefits, including discounted gym memberships.
We Value Your Wellbeing:
Volvo Group is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, fostering a safe environment that supports personal and professional growth. Join us in shaping a more sustainable tomorrow with your open-mindedness and can-do attitude.
Welcome to Join Our Global Team:
CampX in Gothenburg is our global, multicultural team hub designed for idea-swapping collaborations, creative collisions, and inspirational deep work. We encourage curiosity and invite you to reach out with any questions you may have.
Hiring Manager:
Haval Haider
Email: haval.haider@volvo.com
