Concept Artist
2026-02-18
Concept Artists play an important role at Embark, not just to work with initial concept work and pitches, but also to help align the team and enable the team to reach the vision and direction. They work with all crafts and other parts of the organization to visualize and help Embark to excel.
We see the Concept Artist as a role that is deeply embedded in the team; involved in every step of game creation: from the start of the concept exploration, to marketing and communication, to bug fixes, polish and paintovers and to working close to gamers in the live phase of the game. Due to the versatile and cross-disciplinary nature of a Concept Artist, they need to work closely with other crafts and have great communication and collaboration skills. A Concept Artist at Embark needs previous experience within game development to understand the limitations of real time entertainment, great understanding of art, architecture, anatomy, nature, composition, lighting, colour theory, materials and composition.
Examples of responsibilities
Digital painting and concept discovery
Concepts and blueprints for asset creation and production
Compile reference images to align and guide the team to success
Create moodboards and collect reference material to reach the direction presented by directors
Create paintovers to guide and direct the team
Create marketing and communication assets
Create visual mockups for a wide range of items and needs
Play the game, participate in playtests and provide feedback
Create plans for content production for the level
Work with and review content from relevant external partners
We would love if you have
Minimum 3 years of relevant professional concept art experience
Experience with 3D renders
Experience from character concepts is a plus
Excellent visual skill set and deep artistic understanding and knowledge
Follow directions and deliver to quality from a visual, game play and technical perspective
Always work to support the product, game and the team, not to make pretty pictures
Great communication and collaboration skills
Understanding of the technical aspects of the game, memory and performance
Great understanding of the the game play experience of the game
Great appreciation and knowledge for visuals within multiple mediums, such as games, fashion, nature, architecture and movies
Estimate tasks and time, update plans, and deliver content to quality according to directions
Be a role model, culture carrier and spokesperson for Embark
This is an on-site role, and we are only considering candidates already residing in Sweden.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, a generous profit-sharing program, and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome people from all backgrounds and are looking forward to reading more about you (in English)!
