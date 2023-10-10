Computer vision for dimension verification
2023-10-10
Project Description
The Volvo Trucks Plant in Tuve, Gothenburg, produces heavy trucks of the models FH16, FH, FM and FMX.
Today the plant is required to verify the exact height of the finished truck before delivery. This is done manually but there is a wish to find an automatic and quality assured method.
Task:
In collaboration with the engineering team in Tuve, investigate the possibility to use the Volvo Vision System to define the height of a truck. The project is expected to deliver a feasibility evaluation including:
Recommended measurement process for defining the truck dimensions using Volvo Vision System
Possible measurement accuracy and reliability for the recommended process.
Evaluation of the suitability of Volvo Vision System for dimensional measurements
We require the work to be performed by a team of two students. Please state the name of your partner in your application. Applicants without partner will not be considered.
Main location for the project group will be the assembly plant in Tuve, Gothenburg. The students are expected to spend most of the time on-site, collaborating with the engineering, maintenance, and production staff. Therefore we require at least one student to speak Swedish.
Thesis Level: Master and/or Bachelor
Language: English/Swedish
Starting date: January 2024
Number of students: 2
Contact:
Mikael Granbom,
Process Technology Manager, Volvo Trucks Tuvemikael.granbom@volvo.com
