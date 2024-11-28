Computer Vision Expert
2024-11-28
We are now looking for a Computer Vision Expert on the behalf of our client.
Drive Innovation in AI and Computer Vision:
Customer expand their mission to deliver world-class AI and Computer Vision (CV) solutions for Sony's industrial, sports, and entertainment sectors. They're seeking skilled AI and CV experts to join our talented R&D team and drive our next-generation projects forward.
About the Role:
We're looking for an experienced and innovative team member with a blend of academic and industrial experience in Computer Vision and AI. Your work will span both component and architecture levels as you tackle cutting-edge algorithm and systems development. You'll work on multi-view camera systems for tracking, scene understanding, and more, with a focus on application-specific algorithm research, requirements analysis, performance benchmarking, and compute optimization. This role offers a hands-on opportunity to shape and refine Sony's AI and CV technologies.
Key Skills & Experience:
Advanced CV & Systems Architecture: At least 5 years of experience in state-of-the-art CV algorithms and system-wide architecture for commercial applications.
Specialized Expertise: Deep understanding of person/object pose detection, tracking, motion and action recognition, and multi-view geometry, camera calibration, 3D reconstruction, and scene analysis.
Problem-Solving & Debugging: Strong analytical and debugging abilities to tackle complex technical challenges.
Software Architecture & Design: Familiarity with best practices in software architecture and API design.
ML/DNN Optimization: Experience in optimizing ML/DNN performance, including CUDA.
Personal/Education:
MSc Engineering degree CV/AI - required
PhD Engineering degree CV/AI - preferred
English
Social skills in a multi-cultural environment
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-09
