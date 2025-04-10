Computer Vision Engineer
Elekta Instrument AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Elekta Instrument AB i Stockholm
We don't just build technology. We build hope for everyone dealing with cancer.
What you'll do at Elekta
Your team is part of an international program that consists of a diverse group of specialists in mechanical engineering, electronics, physics, embedded software, and more. As we are an international organization you will interact with people located at other sites and in other countries.
Responsibilities
You'll be working as a software engineer in a team responsible for selecting hardware as well as developing low-level software and complex algorithms for a part of our radiotherapy solutions.
As a software development engineer you will be part of a team in an agile program, working according to SAFe. You will be contributing to the SW design, implementation and testing, as well as to other areas the team is responsible for.
Join us to make a significant impact in a fast-paced, innovative environment where your expertise is valued, and your ideas have a real influence on the direction of our products!
The right stuff
We are looking for a creative and smart new colleague. You're someone who thrives in an agile, cross-functional environment and is motivated by meaningful work. You're a team player at heart-eager to collaborate, learn, and help others succeed. You value high-quality, maintainable code and take ownership of your contributions.
A collaborative spirit with a proactive mindset
Strong communication skills in a multicultural and distributed setting
A passion for clean, efficient code and continuous learning
Ability to work across disciplines and contribute to team-wide goals
What you bring
We believe you have:
A master's degree in engineering physics, electrical engineering, computer science, mechanical engineering, or equivalent
Experience with 3D reconstruction, registration or vision algorithms and technologies
Interest in SW design and architecture
Previous experience working as a software engineer in C++
Broad and genuine interest in technology
It is meriting if you have
Experience of working in MedTech or some other regulated industry
We encourage you to apply even if you don't meet every requirement-your unique skills and experiences might be exactly what we're looking for!
What you'll get
In this role, you will work for a higher purpose: hope for everyone dealing with cancer, and for everyone-regardless of where they are in the world-to have access to the best cancer care. You'll be part of a global community of experts, given the autonomy to grow, and supported in your professional development. Elekta offers competitive benefits tailored to your location and role.
Hiring process
We look forward to hearing from you! Apply by submitting your application and résumé in English via the "Apply" button. Please note that we do not accept applications via e-mail.
Your Elekta contact
For questions regarding this role, please contact our Global Talent Acquisition Partner responsible at gustaf.ericson@elekta.com
. We do not accept applications via e-mail.
About Elekta
As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. Elekta is a proud innovator and supplier of equipment and software used to improve, prolong, and save the lives of people with cancer and brain disorders.
More than 6,000 hospitals worldwide rely on Elekta technology. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven, and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives, and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,700 employees combines passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don't just build technology, we build hope.
Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with a presence in more than 120 countries and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter and on LinkedIn. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Elekta Instrument AB
(org.nr 556492-0949) Jobbnummer
9279042