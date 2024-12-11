Computational Engineer to a Leading Manufacturing Company in Sandviken!
2024-12-11
Are you a highly skilled engineer with a passion for computational analysis and innovation? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where your expertise can make a significant impact? We are looking for a talented and motivated Computational Engineer to join our team at a leading manufacturing company in Sandviken. This is your chance to be part of an exciting journey and contribute to groundbreaking projects!
About the RoleAs a Computational Engineer, you will play a crucial role in the design and optimization of our products. You will use advanced computational tools and techniques to analyze and solve complex engineering problems. Your main responsibilities will include:
• Performing finite element method (FEM) such as stress wave analysis, non-linear dynamic analysis, fatigue and structural optimization.
• Close collaboration with the design engineers, help to solve complex problems within and related to impact dynamics and in detailed design challenges.
• Developing and validating simulation models to predict real-world behavior.
• Documenting and presenting analysis results to stakeholders and providing recommendations for design improvements.
We Seek You With
To excel in this role, you should have:
• A Master's degree in Engineering with a focus on computational analysis or a PhD in a relevant field.
• Proficiency in English, both spoken and written.
• Strong analytical skills and experience with FEM and/or CFD tools.
• A keen eye for detail and a methodical approach to problem-solving.
• Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
It is highly advantageous if you have:
• Industry experience in a similar role.
• Knowledge of Swedish.
• Expertise in rock drilling applications.
About Framtiden ABWe at Framtiden work with both staffing and recruitment, and we aim to make a difference in people's lives. We achieve this by helping individuals find the right job and the right colleague. We specialize in recruiting the right talents for the right companies. Framtiden operates in seven locations in Sweden and in Oslo.
For this position, you will initially be employed through us at Framtiden and then have the opportunity to transition to a direct employment with our client.
Recruitment Process
Our recruitment process includes the following steps:
1. Interview with Framtiden.
2. Reference check.
3. Interview with the client.
We look forward to learning more about you and how you can contribute to our team!
Terms
This is a full-time position with a start date to be agreed upon. Salary and other terms will be discussed during the interview.
