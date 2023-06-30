Computational Engineer Lead
Green 14 AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Green 14 AB i Stockholm
We are seeking a Computational Engineer to join our team in Stockholm, Sweden, to lead the development of our silicon production model. The role will involve providing technical lead for CFD and Multiphysics modelling, as well as contributing to the improvement and optimization of these processes to support the design phase and develop useable tools for research and production.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead the development of ground-breaking bespoke computational modelling (CFD, MHD, multiphysics) for plasmochemical engineering and refining processes together with best-in-class OEM and research partners.
Evaluate data internal experiments and external sources to implement and validate the model.
Analyze data from internal and external processes to identify areas for improvement and new submodels for research.
Lead the design and implementation of reactor parametrisation and digital twin control measures based on GREEN14's existing computational models.
Qualifications:
Master's degree or PhD in Chemical or Mechanical Engineering, Manufacturing, Metallurgy, Material and Processes, or equivalent with a computational focus.
Ability to work with limited technical direction, attention to detail, and initiative to troubleshoot issues with model validation, HPC management, and software project management.
Excellent communication and interpersonal English language skills.
Proficiency in 3D meshing for turbulent CFD analysis, using CAD for CFD in ANSYS suite.
Ability to generate and maintain documentation and manuals for software programs.
Ability to perform chemical engineering calculations (e.g.: energy/material balances, reactive system calculations).
Knowledge of process development covering the range from process modeling/bench scale trials to commercial plant implementation and design.
Preferred Qualifications:
MATLAB/Simulink proficiency as well as experience in C/C++.
Another language is helpful but not essential.
5+ years working knowledge and experience with CFD, MHD, or multiphysical modelling in the aerospace or metallurgical industries: COMSOL or ANSYS suites preferred.
Scientific programming and database skills desirable: Python, R, and SQL.
Knowledge of materials such as silicon preferred. Knowledge of other materials also useful: aluminium, titanium, steel, copper, zinc, lead.
We are looking for a candidate who is curious, innovative, and takes ownership of their work. A flexible and entrepreneurial spirit, along with the ability to think beyond rules and procedures with safety in mind, will be highly valued. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Green 14 AB
(org.nr 559339-7754)
Styckjunkargatan 1 (visa karta
)
114 35 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7931331