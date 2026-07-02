Computational Biology Scientist - Moleculent Applications Team
Moleculent AB / Naturvetarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla naturvetarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Moleculent AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about transforming complex spatial biology data into actionable insights? Do you thrive in a cross-functional environment bridging experimental and computational teams? Moleculent is looking for an experienced Computational Biology Scientist with Immunology knowledge to drive and evolve our Applications and Fee-for-Service (FFS) initiatives. Join us to contribute to cutting-edge technology that unveils new perspectives on human biology!
Moleculent is on an exciting mission to map cell communication at the molecular level in tissue, aiming to unlock radical new insights into human biology. This is a chance to join a focused and dedicated team with extensive experience in building successful life science companies and products.
This is a permanent position based in Solna, Stockholm, with the possibility to work remotely.
We welcome your application, but please note that interviews will be conducted in August!
JOB DESCRIPTION
As a Computational Biology Scientist, you will play a key role in driving data analysis workflows for customer and internal validation projects. You will take ownership of project design, biological interpretation, and stakeholder communication, working closely with wet-lab scientists, the Applications Team Lead, and R&D to ensure high-quality, reliable data insights.
Key responsibilities:
Design and interpret analysis strategies to support application development and pilot studies.
Execute image preprocessing, cell segmentation, and spatial metrics extraction using established pipelines.
Compile and visualize results into standardized reports for internal use and customer delivery.
Collaborate on refining methods, troubleshooting, and prototyping new analysis metrics.
Ensure data traceability and compliance with Moleculent's data packaging standards.
QUALIFICATIONS
To fit this role well, you should hold an MSc or PhD in computational biology, bioinformatics, image analysis, spatial omics, or a related field. It's a strong advantage if you have done a postdoc in a relevant field. Fluency in both written and spoken English, along with strong computer skills, is essential. Experience in clearly and effectively presenting data—both in writing and in oral presentations—is a key requirement.
Proficiency in Python and spatial single-cell analysis, with the ability to design, execute, and interpret analysis workflows for complex datasets.
A solid understanding of immunology is important, as our data closely relates to immune cell populations, marker panels, and tissue-based immune profiling.
Experience working directly with customers—whether through pilot studies, fee-for-service delivery, or technical support—is highly valued in this role.
Experience working across R&D, product, and commercial functions is a plus.
Skilled in summarizing insights for cross-functional teams.
MOLECULENT
We believe that our understanding of the molecular basis of human biology, in health and disease will increase radically in the coming ten years. This will lead to a vast improvement in therapies, and diagnostics, and a new, fundamental understanding of our own biology.
Moleculent is on a mission to develop technology-enabled products that leverage new insights into the molecular foundation of human biology.https://www.moleculent.com/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8007305-2082457". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Moleculent AB
(org.nr 559317-8907), https://moleculent-1651476998.teamtailor.com
Scheeles väg 1 (visa karta
)
171 65 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Moleculent Jobbnummer
9989411