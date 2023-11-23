Component Responsible - Base Engine
2023-11-23
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.Assignment
As Component Responsible with in base engine you will coordinate and lead the work within your area of responsibility, to reach the objectives and secure the deliveries within the given technical requirements, time and budget. Most likely you will be responsible of balance shafts and parts of the oil system
Your main tasks are:
• Development of base engine components in close cooperation with suppliers
• Review technical solutions by suppliers
• Review and release technical documentation (Drawings, 3D-models, Technical specifications etc.)
• Initiate and follow validation to secure that components fulfil specification and intended function in system application
• Initiate and assure corrective actions when deviations occurs
• Communicate the status and forecast to both project and line organization
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• Experience from automotive development
• Skilled in English, both in speech and writing
• Documented experience of CATIA V5, Teamcenter
• Genuine interest in combustion engines and EDU
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Personality
• Analytical
• Communicative
• Organized
• Strong work ethics
• Taking initiative
Formalities
• Assignment period: 2 Jan 2024 - 2 jan 2026
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Göteborg
• Remote work: 25%
• Competence level: 2-3
Application process
Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Enginnering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
