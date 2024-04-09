Component Project leader/ Group Design Leader - Gothenburg
Are you passionate about connected car technology and dedicated to creating an exceptional driving experience for people? Do you prioritize customer needs, possess self-motivation, and have strong communication skills? If so, you could be the ideal candidate for the position of component Project Leader/GDL.
As the Project Leader / GDL, you will be involved in a team responsible for developing components in the Wiper and Washer department. Your role will encompass all stages of the project, from initiation to launch, including customer quality testing. You will have expertise in ECU technology with a focus on electronics and software. This position will allow you to build a strong network within various departments of the agile organization.
Job Assignments
• Develop the technical solution and coordinate with stakeholders.
• Ensure the quality of the final product by implementing actions like FMEA, Design Reviews, and test planning.
• Ensure that design requirements are created and met during component procurement.
• Monitor the budget for the component development.
• Accountable for creating a part or subsystem based on specified requirements (Technology, Time, Cost) in coordination with the vehicle program.
• Serve as the point of contact between the product area and the program, and as the primary interface with the Department Program Manager.
• Head the cross-functional team overseeing the product area, which includes the supplier.
• Follow the Product Development System and implement a technical logical plan.
• Collaborate with the Engineering Manager to ensure that design reviews are carried out as part of the project.
Requirements
• Prior experience in managing sourcing activities, including ESOW preparation.
• Experience in software or hardware design for the automotive industry.
• You are a charismatic leader who excels at taking initiative and rallying cross-functional teams to meet deadlines effectively.
• Motivated and strong sense of curiosity.
• Attentive and optimistic.
• Flexible and keen on expanding knowledge.
• Goal-focused and adaptable.
• Organized with effective documentation and communication abilities.
• Proficient in project scheduling and resource planning.
• Collaborate and exchange information with team members.
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
System knowledge
• Pecca procost / Maxbom PCT.
• Vira and Confluence.
• Teamcenter.
• Carweaver.
• Power BI.
• KDP / TCPLM.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: 2024-05-01
End of the assignment: 2026-09-25
Deadline: 2024-04-21
Location: Torslanda or Gothenburg
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
