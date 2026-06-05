Component Engineer Electronics
NDP IT AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2026-06-05
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NDP IT AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Ljungby
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Component Engineer to join a leading technology company in Lund. In this role, you will be responsible for the selection, qualification, approval, and lifecycle management of electronic components, with a strong focus on risk mitigation, supply continuity, and cost optimization.
You will work closely with Product Development, Sourcing, Manufacturing Partners, and EMS providers to ensure robust component strategies throughout the product lifecycle.
Key Responsibilities
• Select, analyze, qualify, and approve electronic components.
• Manage component documentation and data in the PLM system.
• Handle component lifecycle activities, including obsolescence management, PCN/PDN processes, and Last Time Buy (LTB).
• Identify and implement cost-saving opportunities through alternative component approvals.
• Support EMS and manufacturing partners with component-related issues.
• Contribute to engineering change processes and multi-source component strategies.
• Collaborate cross-functionally to reduce supply chain risks and improve component availability.
Mandatory Requirements
• 2 years of experience in a similar role within electronics, component engineering, sourcing, or component management.
• Degree in Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, or equivalent experience.
• Knowledge of the electronics industry, including component lifecycles, market dynamics, and cost drivers.
• Experience working with electronic components throughout the product lifecycle.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Excellent English communication skills, both written and spoken.
Meritorious
• Experience with PLM systems.
• Knowledge of PCN/PDN, obsolescence management, and LTB processes.
• Experience working with EMS providers or contract manufacturers.
• Experience with component qualification and alternative sourcing strategies.
• Understanding of supply chain risk management within electronics.
• Swedish language skills.
Personal Profile
You are a structured and detail-oriented team player who enjoys collaborating across functions. You take ownership, communicate effectively, and thrive in a dynamic environment where continuous improvement and knowledge sharing are valued. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-05
E-post: ndp.ab.consulting@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Component Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NDP IT AB
(org.nr 559359-4830)
222 19 LUND Arbetsplats
NDP Jobbnummer
9950939