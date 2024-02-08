Component Developer - Thermal Management Systems
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Join Us!
With the world moving towards an electrified future, the thermal management system allows the electronics and the batteries to run at optimal temperatures becomes more and more important. This is the challenge the world is facing and Scania is taking it on to become a leader in electrified and sustainable transport.
The Product
The thermal management system for an electrified truck is managing the temperature of the power electronics used for electrical solutions for the truck, it's managing the batteries temperature, the climate of the driver's cab, the electric powertrain and many more subsystems. For a non-electric truck it's instead managing the combustion engine.
The thermal management system has a very central and important role in the future of sustainable transport. It's one of the main pillars that makes electrification possible by improving the performance, range and charging in a cost and weight sensitive environment.
Your Assignment
Your assignment will be to take responsibility for one or several components of hardware and develop and install that component. You will have complete ownership of the components and the responsibility to follow the component through its development stages from concept to industrialisation. To achieve you'll have the support of highly skilled and experienced colleagues throughout the organisation, both within your own team and other parts of Scania. Examples of responsibilities are designing the part, setting the part time plan, aligning interfaces and test plans with other cross functions and overseeing which tests needs to be done and collaborating those with the test groups, from strength calculation to performance tests and collaborating with the purchasing department who'll source your part.
The team you'll be part of is an agile team that works with all parts of the thermal management system, from developing heat exchangers, electric fans, suspension solutions, casted structural parts to installation routing of hoses and pipes. Depending on your interests and experiences opportunities for cross collaboration work within the Traton group exists including development work with MAN in Germany and Navistar in the USA.
The role also has a focus on team deliveries as each component is necessary for the complete system. You'll be part of a team that are both expected to help you and expect you to step out of your original responsibilities to help out the team when necessary.
Your Profile
You enjoy working as a spider in the web and do not shy away from responsibilities. You like problem solving and using your creativity to overcome technical challenges. You're driven by contributing to sustainable solutions. You take an active role seeking the information or help you need to succeed in your own work. You are a team player who likes being part of a team and are willing to support your team members and receive support from them.
You have ambitions to develop your component developing competences and want to advance in a technical career. We also find it beneficial if:
You have an academic education at university level (Bachelor or Master) within mechanical or vehicle engineering.
You have experience in 3D-modeling, preferably in CatiaV5.
You have taken part in any product development team for hardware.
You have working experience of 2 to 5 years in product development.
Work experience from the automotive industry as a design engineer or from a relevant cross-functional area.
You are familiar with Agile way of working in particular Safe Agile framework.
Professional fluency in English is required, fluency in Swedish is beneficial.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic workplace with varied and challenging work assignments in a hybrid working setup, which means a possibility to work from home some days/week. Our corporate culture is characterised by openness, diversity and respect for the individual.
As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include mutual bonus, company car, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, Scania Job Express.
For More Information
Please contact Rosa Guardiola Ponti +46705988755 rosa.guardiola_ponti@scania.com
(Manager EVETR).
Application
Your application should include a cover letter, CV and a copy of your diploma. Screening of applicants will be done continuously. We are looking forward to your application!
A background check might be conducted for this position.
