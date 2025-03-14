Compliance Specialist to Web Manuals
At Web Manuals, we're redefining aviation with our state-of-the-art SaaS solutions. Our mission? To revolutionize how aviation professionals work while reaching new heights of innovation and service. As a bootstrapped company, we chart our own course, breaking barriers and setting our sights on the stars and beyond. We're proud to offer an environment where you can soar-both professionally and personally-and explore a world of opportunities within an international team.
With offices in Malmö (HQ), San Diego, New York, Sydney and Singapore, we're growing rapidly. Now, we're on the hunt for a Compliance Specialist to join our team in Malmö! Take the leap and join Web Manuals on our journey to revolutionize aviation-apply today!
About the role
As a Compliance Specialist at Web Manuals, you will play a key role in ensuring that our company adheres to all relevant regulations, standards, and internal policies. You will also collaborate with various departments to implement and monitor compliance practices that support our business goals. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who wants to drive quality and security management systems in a fast-growing and exciting global SaaS company in aviation!
Your key responsibilities
Ensure compliance with internal policies and applicable regulations and standards by managing the company's management system.
Develop, implement, and maintain compliance programs and policies to safeguard the organization's operations.
Provide training and guidance to employees on compliance standards, procedures, and best practices.
Conduct internal audits and risk assessments to identify areas of improvement and potential compliance issues.
Manage ISO certificates and audits and prepare the organization for audit.
Manage deviations and incidents and ensure they are properly addressed.
Maintain accurate records of compliance activities and reports.
Encourage a mindset of quality, risk awareness, and information security among employees.
Represent the company to customers, suppliers, partners, and other external parties on compliance matters.
What we're looking for
University degree in business, management, law, information technology or other relevant study areas.
Previous experience in compliance, auditing and/or risk management.
Experience in or familiarity with ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 is preferred.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills with ability to build strong relationships with internal personnel and external stakeholders.
A passion for learning and mentoring, with a commitment to staying informed on evolving compliance standards and regulations.
Excellent attention to detail, critical thinking abilities, and a diligent approach to all tasks.
A strong commitment to ethical practices and integrity in all aspects of work.
Ability to work independently and collaborate effectively within a team.
Proficient in English, with strong written and verbal communication skills.
Experience in or familiarity with SaaS organization or aviation is desirable.
Other information
Start date: ASAP
Location: Malmö
Work extent: Full-time
