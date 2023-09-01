Compliance Specialist
Pushing boundaries for a sustainable future
Can clean-energy tech change the world? We say yes. Here's why. The way we heat our homes today is responsible for 15% of all of Europe's CO2 emissions. Switching to sustainable, clean energy solutions is the easiest and most impactful way households can play their part in net zero.
We are a next-generation home energy champion. We passionately believe that creating smart, sustainable homes is our way to make a positive impact in the world. Clean-energy tech is purposeful work. Urgent work. We'd love you to do it with us.
About the role
We are expanding our product and development department and are looking for a Compliance Specialist to join our team. Your focus will be on supporting our development teams in creating world-class energy solutions and products. As a Compliance Specialist, you will play a crucial role in ensuring that our organization complies with all applicable laws, regulations, and industry standards. You will be responsible for making our products safe and compliant and ensuring that they meet our customers' needs and expectations.
Other responsibilities include:
• Proactively monitor and track changing requirements
• Be a part of technical committees & regulatory forums
• Help and support development teams with interpretations & design solutions
• Initiate, order, monitor, and be an active part in compliance & certification testing together with 3rd party test labs to make our products sellable.
• Collaborate with other engineering disciplines and teams
What we would like you to have
Besides an entrepreneurial mindset and the ability to deal with constant change, we would like you to have:
• Proven experience working as a Compliance Specialist or in a similar role
• Solid knowledge of CE, CB, and UKCA certifications scheme
• Knowledge in LVD, EMC, RED & PED (especially EN60335-1 & 60335-2-40 standards)
• Experience in risk assessments
It's also beneficial if you have some of the following:
• Experience in being a part of technical committees
• Experience in working in close collaboration with test labs and test institutes
As a person, we would like you to be:
• A strong communicator and teamplayer
• Entrepreneurial and confident
• Analytical and interested in the holistic perspective
What's in it for you
• Competitive salary
• Rewarding secondary benefits
• The chance to build a global company and transformative products
• Fast-moving growth journey making a positive impact on the world
• Supportive and inclusive culture alive with learning opportunities
At Aira, We're not just champions of next-generation energy, we're champions in Diversity and Inclusion too. We believe that a diverse workforce sparks innovation and creativity and enables us to better serve our customers and communities. We encourage individuals from all backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives to join our team. We will never accept any form of discrimination and believe that together, we can drive a new era for our people and planet.
Ready to find true purpose in your work?
