Compliance Officers to ABG Sundal Collier
Meet a Group international AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
This is ABG Sundal Collier
ABGSC is the independent Nordic investment bank, developed over 30 years, founded on an inclusive partnership culture and the ability to attract and develop top talent. Our vision is to be the most agile and respected Nordic investment bank. We are currently on an exiting journey towards launching our new private banking operation in 2024.
Investment banking is all about understanding companies, industries and markets. Our core offering to clients is that we offer the best advice - derived from diligent analysis in a dynamic, high paced and competitive environment. We are looking for talent with a broad set of skills, and we strive together for excellence. We work in a global market where companies and capital from all over the world are seeking the best ideas, and the competition is fierce.
Our more than 300 partners and employees are located in the Nordic offices of Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen, in addition to our international offices in London, New York, Frankfurt and Singapore.
You will be part of the Swedish compliance team and based in Stockholm.
About the role
We are looking for two Compliance Officers, one with 5+ years experience of working in the financial industry preferably with private banking, and one with 2+ years experience from working in the financial industry with legal frameworks such as MiFID II, AML/CTR and MAR. As part of the Swedish compliance team you will have the opportunity to work with the Swedish organization as well as being part of building our private banking operation from the ground up ahead of its launch next year.
Your responsibilities will include:
Provide advice and support on compliance topics
Conduct compliance monitoring activities
Advice on changes in regulatory requirements
Contribute to reports to senior management and board of directors
Contribute to a strong compliance culture and take part in developing and maintaining compliance training programs.
About you
The candidates we are looking for have a Swedish law degree (juristexamen) or, for the junior position, a degree in economics or business law (affärsjuridiska programmet) and a great track record from working with compliance in a fast paced financial business environment. We are an ambitious compliance team with a can-do attitude, working together to reach our goals. We look for people that are able to build good relations throughout the organization without compromising the integrity and independence of the compliance function. You have a strong legal mind and are able to work independently, however you are not afraid to ask for help or raise concerns within the organization. You have a high work ethic, as well as great communication skills. You specifically have excellent writing skills in Swedish as well as English. We hire based on competence and know that our diversity makes us better advisors to our customers. If you fit the requirements for the role - please apply and come as you are!
In this recruitment process we collaborate with FAIRPLACE* if you have any questions regarding the role or our offer, please contact Anna Lensmar-Friedman, anna.lensmar-friedman@fairplace.se
, tfn 076-000 25 55. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8239959