Compliance Officer Nordics
2023-10-04
Role Summary
Develop, lead, and oversee of the compliance program in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland. Drive the mission of Global PMI Compliance to:
• Empower and enable local management, employees and engaged third parties to meet applicable external (legal, regulatory, industry) and internal (policy) requirements by providing them with the tools, knowledge and advice to perform their tasks in an ethical and compliant way
• Assess risk, monitor ongoing compliance, test compliance controls, and investigate allegations of potential non-compliance
• Drive a culture of compliance that encourages raising concerns about potential or actual compliance violations and proactive addressing of issues.
Key Responsibilities
Drive and deliver compliance initiatives in all five pillars of the PMI Global Compliance Program, with a focus on Code of Conduct, Anti-Corruption, Conflicts of Interests, Whistleblowing and Investigations, as well as legal compliance topics such as Competition law, etc.
1. Governance
• Identify, assess, and manage compliance risks in respective countries
• Stay current with ethics and compliance developments, best practices and benchmarks.
2. Policy & Processes
• Develop and implement local compliance procedures and processes
• Oversee and execute compliance processes.
3. Training & Communications
• Raise and maintain awareness about compliance
• Provide face-to-face risk-based trainings to different types of audiences
• Oversee and support e-learning process.
4. Monitoring & Investigations
• Oversee or conduct internal investigations
• Enhance and maintain culture of speaking-up
• Monitor the effectiveness of compliance program.
5. Advisory
• Support employees seeking compliance advice
• Serve on the local management team
• Provide compliance input and advice on strategic business matters
• Identify and analyze compliance issues and present recommendations.
Profile
• At least 5 years of experience in a compliance role
• University Degree in Law, Business, or another relevant field
• In-depth knowledge and applied understanding of compliance programs and related subject matters
• Experience working in a regulated industry with many touchpoints with government authorities
• Experience handling and solving complex issues and problems
• Experience managing and influencing change and overcoming adversity
Skills
1. Integrity
2. Leadership
3. Level-headed
4. Issue spotting and critical thinking
5. Ability to maintain oversight and insight in a large complex business
6. Written and verbal communications skills
PMI is an Equal Opportunity Employer PMI Global Services Inc. and PM Global Brands Inc. are a subsidiary of Philip Morris International Inc. Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company, its shareholders and its other stakeholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products, associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S.
Philip Morris AB
https://www.pmi.com/
