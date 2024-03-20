Compliance Officer, Export Control and Sanctions Scania Procurement
2024-03-20
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
We offer a job in an international environment with multiple contact surfaces, both internally and externally.
The Risk and Compliance team at Scania procurement is responsible for Risk Management, Cybersecurity, Export Control, Sanctions, IMDS, Data Privacy, AI, as well as Corporate Standards and Policies.
These areas have developed as new legal demands connected to international trade, the geopolitical environment and the electrification of our vehicles.
We create conditions and solutions for Scania Purchasing and its surrounding functions to be compliant and meet national and international legal requirements.
Your work assignment
You will be part of a motivated and curious team who works with setting the best solutions to tackle challenges that come from existing and new laws, regulations and sanctions.
Ensuring that our products, services, and processes are compliant with law and regulations.
As a Compliance Officer, you will improve the current way of working by supporting the procurement strategic plan as well as implementing new processes, systems, methods, and training material within the area Export Control.
An important part of the job is to develop our way of working to increase efficiency and add value through the supply chain.
As well as act as expert advisor to the procurement organization within area of Export Control and Sanctions.
This is a cross-functional assignment, you will be working closely with other Compliance Officers, Export Control Officers and colleagues globally at other functions at Scania and TRATON Group.
The job will require both daily operational tasks as well as setting and executing a strategic roadmap in a very complex environment.
Your profile
To be successful, you need the ability to understand legal requirements.
We are looking for a Compliance Officer with a great interest in Risk and Compliance who thrives in a business environment that has strong core values.
As a person, you are a positive and social team player, eager to learn, and like to work with various tasks.
You are good at building relationships, contributing to the team spirit, and having the ability to share experiences and knowledge with your colleagues in a generous way.
You are creative and innovative. You are confident and enjoy working in a diverse environment with various tasks, both operational and strategical.
Experience and/or knowledge of Compliance, 3-5 years
Academic degree within Engineering, Business Administration, or Law
Presentation skills and ability to express yourself in a clear and respectful way
Ability to fluently communicate in both English and Swedish, both written and spoken
Preferably Export Control Certification by Sveriges Exportkontrollförening
What do we offer?
Scania's corporate culture is characterised by respect for the individual, continuous improvement and putting the customer first.
Our employees are our most important resource, which is why we continuously invest in training and development for our employees.
The entire team is based at Scania's procurement office in Södertälje.
In the modern open-plan landscape, you can work in different areas depending on the task; there are traditional desks, but also project spaces,
quiet rooms and a lounge where you can enjoy a cup of coffee with your colleagues during a meeting or a break.
There is also a flexibility to work from home certain days of the week.
Application
Apply on our website and your application should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of any relevant certificates (e.g. university degrees).
Please apply as soon as possible and no later than April 4th 2024.
Selection, interviews and tests will take place continuously during the recruitment process.
For your information, we perform a background check for this position.
We look forward to receiving your application!
