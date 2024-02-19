Compliance Officer Business Advisory
Swedbank AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Compliance officer specialised in MiFID and/or IDD regulations
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Join our team of experienced compliance officers advising and supporting the business and management teams in Swedbank
• Work as a first point of contact for the business and become a strategic speaking partner and link between business and Group Compliance
• Develop in the role as a specialist providing guidance to Swedbank's savings and insurance distribution operations to strengthen the customer protection in areas such as MiFID investor protection and IDD regulation
• Strategically support the bank's transformation projects and strategic initiatives aiming to streamline current ways of working and creating a robust banking foundation
• Contribute to the daily work of identifying and managing regulatory risks, as well as monitoring and following-up that the business is adhering to relevant laws, internal and external regulations, and frameworks
What is needed in this role:
• Master's degree in law
• Minimum of 7 years of experience in a compliance function or legal department within a financial institution, regulatory agency or law firm/consultancy firm
• Demonstrate integrity and ability to both challenge and support the business in understanding the risk exposure and in being compliant
• Be open to learn about new and upcoming regulations and understand how these can be implemented efficiently
• A proactive approach, a humble attitude and a strong belief in co-operation as the best approach to solve a problem
• Strong verbal and written communication skills in Swedish and English as you will work closely with different business teams
• Very good understanding of MiFID and/or IDD regulations
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
be part of a group of experts with a forward leaning and curious attitude. Our task is to ensure that the bank's products, services and processes are developed and maintained with the protection of customers in mind. Legal expertise, business acumen and integrity are highly rewarded skills in our team. As your manager, I am here to pave the way for your success, ensuring you have the support and freedom to excel. Here, enjoying your work and having fun isn't just encouraged - it's a way of life." Hedwig Glad your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 15.03.2024.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Hedwig Glad +46761021747
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson, camilla.ivarsson@swedbank.se
Finansförbundet: Åke
Skoglund, ake.skoglund@swedbank.com
We
may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your
application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding
recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or
sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
LI-Hybrid
LI-SW1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
hedwig.glad@swedbank.se hedwig.glad@swedbank.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8478164