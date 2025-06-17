Compliance Officer at Scania Procurement for Material Data
2025-06-17
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Are you passionate about ensuring that organizations adhere to regulatory compliance and maintain the highest standards of integrity?
We are seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Compliance officer to join our dynamic team at Scania Procurement.
As a compliance officer you will be responsible for managing Scania's MDS system (Material Data System). Monitor compliance, managing deviation and errors in the material structures, as well as support suppliers and the procurement organization to achieve an acceptance and meet national and international standards and regulations for substance restrictions and product recycling. Mandatory for the Scania part approval requirements.
You will work closely with various departments to support procurement processes and contribute to the overall efficiency of our operations.
Job Responsibilities
Handle deviation in the Material Data System (MDS) and ensure data accuracy.
Generate reports and analyze data to support decision-making processes.
Implement new processes and methods and improve existing ones. An important part of the job is to develop our way of working, increase efficiency and ensure compliance with existing and future requirements through our processes.
Collaborate and educate procurement teams to ensure Master Data compliance.
Work closely with other departments to ensure an integrated way of working with our Material Data System (MDS). Drive initiatives and set requirements internally and externally to improve Scania and TRATON's processes
Who You Are
We are looking for a Compliance officer who thrives in a business environment with a strong corporate culture and core values. We are looking for someone who has strong analytical skills and solid experience product compliance. You are a natural leader with the ability to engage and motivate the team, organization and stakeholders you work with. You are also communicative and have the ability to collaborate with different functions within the company.
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Supply Chain Management, or a related field.
Proven experience in data management and administrative roles.
Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, particularly Excel.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-06-29. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Andreas Rudberg, Talent Acquisition Specialist, andreas.rudberg@scania.com
