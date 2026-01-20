Compliance Officer
Juni who? At Juni, we're busy building the future of banking. We want to help businesses do more with less and get access to the financial tools they need to operate, grow, and win globally. How & why we do it We give our people the same thing we're building for our customers: freedom. Freedom to be 100% yourself. Freedom to explore your potential and what's more - make the most of it. We truly believe we're making the world a better place for online businesses, and we want you to be a part of that mission.
Your role at a glance Join our dynamic team at Juni as a Compliance Officer or Senior Compliance officer. You will play a crucial role in ensuring our operations adhere to all relevant regulatory requirements, supporting our mission to provide secure and compliant financial services. This role offers the opportunity to work in a fast-paced environment, contributing to both strategic and operational compliance initiatives.
Your responsibilities
In this role, you'll:
Implement and oversee monitoring programs to ensure adherence to regulatory requirements and industry standards
Conduct compliance risk assessments and monitoring controls
Provide guidance and support on compliance-related queries
Participate and conduct New Product Approval Process (NPAP) assessments
Design and deliver training programs to enhance compliance awareness among employees
Manage Juni's data privacy related controls from a second line perspective
Monitor and participate in incident handling
Draft and review Juni's policies, ensuring alignment with current regulations
Prepare and submit compliance and regulatory reports to authorities, senior management and the Board as required
Secretary and point of contact to Juni's Governance, Risk & Compliance Committee
Act as the internal liaison between internal audit and the rest of the business
Qualifications
What we need to see
Fluent in Swedish and English
Must reside in Sweden
Law degree
Min. 2 years of experience in a second line of defense role within the financial sector
Min. 2 years of experience in an AML/CTF first line of defense role within the financial sector
Strong understanding of regulatory requirements and industry standard
Practical experience with payment related regulations
What we'd love to see
Previous experience as a Data Protection Officer (DPO)
Prior experience in fraud prevention, either in the first or second line of defense
Previous experience in sanctions domain
Your people Our team is as ambitious as our amazing customers. We aim high and we move with speed to make our vision a reality. We care deeply about building a better future for our customers and each other. Here, you can work with people at the top of their game and who didn't get there by playing games. You can help us create a whole new category in financial services. Your benefits
We're freedom-first. Transparent. Caring. Empowering. So our benefits are too.
We work hybrid. We'll see you in one of our offices in Stockholm or Gothenburg at least two days per week.
Swap 2D for 3D. Meet all Junis IRL at the company onsite each year.
Diversity is at our core. We're part Swedish. Part Canadian. Part French. Part Indian. Part Italian. Part British. Part Portuguese. You get the idea.
Great players can stay great players. Progress your career whether you choose to manage people or not.
Stock options. We can't promise you'll make a fortune. But we'll give it our very best shot.
Vacation days. 30 days. Awesome.
Private Health insurance. You know. Just in case.
Beautiful offices in central Gothenburg and Stockholm, front row sea view!
Additional information
Please note that we are unable to sponsor work visas at this time. Therefore, having a valid work permit for Sweden is a requirement for this role.
