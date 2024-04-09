Compliance Manager - IP & Trademark
Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB / Juristjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla juristjobb i Helsingborg
2024-04-09
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB i Helsingborg
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige
Välinge Innovation is licensing its groundbreaking flooring and furniture technologies to companies around the world. Following up the compliance of our licensees to the terms of the license agreements is an important part of our activity, both in regard to IP compliance as well as trademark compliance.
We are now looking for a Compliance Manager to further optimize and coordinate our activities within IP & Trademark.
As compliance Manager, you are responsible for setting up and managing the overall IP and trademark compliance action plan and objectives worldwide.
You will lead a team of 2 business & market intelligence specialists and work closely together with other teams located in Viken and in Shanghai.
As Compliance Manager you will...
Set up, execute and follow-up IP compliance plan and campaigns.
Manage the examinations performed by third-party auditing firms on licensees, all the way from internal preparation of detailed briefings for fieldwork to in-depth analyzing results and timely negotiating settlements following audit reports.
Coordinate activities to monitor the use of our technologies or take necessary measures against infringing products and companies, in order to ensure fair competition and protect the interests of complying Välinge licensees.
Set up, execute and follow-up trademark compliance plan and campaigns to secure visibility and respect of Välinge's technologies & trademarks worldwide.
Establish relations and partnerships with external parties (customs, third-party auditing firms,...) and ensure that they are provided with market intelligence and education needed to maximize compliance along the value chain
Your contact areas at work are extensive, and you will report to Laetitia Kimblad, Director BU Floor Locking, at the head office in Viken outside of Helsingborg. This position involves some international travel.
You have a Business-mind and innovative mindset...
You enjoy working in an international environment and thrive both on strategic topics as well as daily operational tasks to reach the set goals. You are an inspiring leader who engages colleagues in the different teams with which you are involved.
You have:
strong analytical and organizational skills as well as strong negotiation skills, with proven track record
minimum 5 years of experience in audit, legal field or investigating activities (police, economic crime authority, customs,...)
preferably a bachelor's degree or equivalent in law, accounting or other relevant area.
You are fluent in English. Knowledge of Mandarin Chinese is a plus.
We are innovators...
At Välinge Innovation, we are well-known for our pioneering mindset and ground-breaking technologies. We challenge traditional ways of thinking and our patented technologies have revolutionised the flooring and furniture industries several times.
We are a global innovative company with a friendly local touch. Our head office is located just outside of Helsingborg. This is where you will find our international team of professional experts - all masters within their field. The passion for innovation and the inherent desire to make things better runs deep within the company. This creates a working environment filled with curiosity, courage and commitment. A great place to cultivate new ideas, unconventional minds and high-tech solutions.
We are industry-leading visionaries here to make a difference.
Curious to know more - www.valinge.se
Send in your application today!
Welcome with your application, selection is ongoing.
Please apply by clicking on "Apply for a job". Please note that we do not accept applications by email.
If you have questions about the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact a recruitment consultant Lisa Alsterberg at Roi Rekrytering - lisa.alsterberg@roirekrytering.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556742-3248) Arbetsplats
Välinge Innovation Jobbnummer
8598542