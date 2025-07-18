Compliance Manager - ChanegGroup Sweden
2025-07-18
ChangeGroup is one of the world's largest companies providing travel currency and payment service solutions. We currently operate in 13 countries worldwide. In Sweden, we have 27 FX bureaus and around 130 employees - and now we're looking for someone like you to join us on our exciting journey. You will be based at our head office in Stockholm.
ChangeGroup Sweden AB is a registered payment institution and is supervised by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen).
About the Role
We are looking for a proactive and experienced Compliance Manager to lead our regulatory framework in Sweden. This is a strategic role that ensures our operations comply with Swedish and EU financial regulations, with a strong focus on PSD2. You will also serve as the key liaison with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) and be responsible for managing and monitoring the company's risk matrix.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and maintain an annual regulatory compliance and risk plan for Board approval.
Conduct regular reviews of operations and report findings to the Swedish Board of Directors.
Monitor compliance with PSD2 and other relevant financial regulations.
Act as the primary contact for the Swedish FSA, managing regulatory communications and inspections.
Provide expert guidance on regulatory developments and support implementation across the business.
Maintain and archive internal compliance documentation, policies, and procedures.
Deliver training and awareness programs on compliance and risk topics.
Identify, assess, and report on compliance and operational risks.
Manage and monitor the company's risk matrix, ensuring timely updates and alignment with business activities.
Support internal and external audits, ensuring timely resolution of findings.
Collaborate with business units on new initiatives, marketing, and product development from a compliance perspective.
Assist the Global Head of Compliance with group-wide initiatives and reporting.
Qualifications & Experience
Minimum 5 years of experience in compliance and/or risk management within the financial services industry.
Demonstrated experience working with or within the Swedish FSA (Finansinspektionen).
Strong knowledge of PSD2 and related EU financial regulations.
Familiarity with Swedish regulatory frameworks and risk management practices.
Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish.
Degree in Law, Finance, Business, or a related field.
Professional certifications in compliance (e.g., ICA, CRCM, CAMS) are a strong plus.
Why Join Us?
You will be part of a stimulating and fast-paced environment where no two days are the same. At our Head Office in Stockholm, you'll work closely with a dedicated team in a culture shaped by innovation, forward-thinking, and creativity.
As part of a dynamic international financial services group, you'll play a central role in shaping our compliance and risk strategy in one of our key markets. You'll collaborate directly with senior leadership and maintain close dialogue with regulatory authorities, ensuring that our operations remain both secure and forward-looking.
We care deeply about our employees and are committed to their growth. There are real opportunities for development and long-term career progression within the company. Your ideas and input, big or small, are always appreciated. With us, you're a vital piece of the puzzle in building the future we envision together, and we make sure your contributions are rewarded with a competitive salary and benefits package.
About the Application
For security reasons, we will conduct a credit check and request a criminal record extract before employment can be finalized.
ChangeGroup Sweden applies a six-month probationary period.
Don't miss the opportunity to apply today! We review applications continuously, and the position may be filled before the final application deadline.
Application deadline: 2025-07-31
The recruitment channels for this position have already been selected, so we kindly ask that no sales calls regarding advertising or contact from recruitment and staffing agencies be made.
