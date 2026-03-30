Compliance Engineer
Lovable Labs Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lovable Labs Sweden AB i Stockholm
TL;DR We're looking for a Compliance Engineer who can turn regulatory requirements and security/privacy requirements into scalable engineering solutions.
Why Lovable?
Lovable lets anyone and everyone build software with any language. From solopreneurs to Fortune 100 teams, millions of people use Lovable to transform raw ideas into real products - fast. We are at the forefront of a foundational shift in software creation, which means you have an unprecedented opportunity to change the way the digital world works. Over 2 million people in 200+ countries already use Lovable to launch businesses, automate work, and bring their ideas to life. And we're just getting started. We're a small, talent-dense team building a generation-defining company from Stockholm. We value extreme ownership, high velocity, and low-ego collaboration. We seek out people who care deeply, ship fast, and are eager to make a dent in the world.
What We're Looking For
An engineer who has built compliance controls from the ground up.
Experience with SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, or similar frameworks.
Strong architectural understanding and hands-on experience of common cloud infrastructures.
Ability to automate compliance controls using code, scripts, or infrastructure tooling.
A collaborative mindset - comfortable working with engineering teams and non-technical stakeholders like legal and marketing alike.
What You'll Do
In one sentence: Design compliance-by-design systems, automate controls and monitoring, and work cross-functionally to turn regulatory and business requirements into scalable technical solutions for secure data, privacy, and responsible AI.
Design and implement compliance-by-design systems across our infrastructure that people actually want to use.
Automate compliance controls and monitoring using modern tooling.
Work closely with engineering teams to ensure systems meet SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and emerging AI regulations.
Partner with sales, product, platform, and legal teams to translate requirements and needs into technical implementations.
Help shape the architecture around data handling, privacy, and responsible AI.
Our tech stack
We're building with tools that both humans and AI love:
Frontend: React
Backend: Golang and Rust
Cloud: Cloudflare, GCP, AWS, Many LLM providers
DevOps & Tooling: Github Actions, Grafana, OTEL, infra-as-code (Terraform)
And always on the lookout for what's next!
About Your Application
Please submit your application in English. It's our company language, so you'll be speaking lots of it if you join. We treat all candidates equally - if you're interested, please apply through our careers portal. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lovable Labs Sweden AB
(org.nr 559506-1739)
Tunnelgatan 5 (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9828959