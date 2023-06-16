Compliance Engineer
Northvolt Systems AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-06-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Systems AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Looking for a fresh and exciting opportunity to advance your compliance engineering career? Northvolt is currently looking for a skilled and driven Compliance Engineer to join our dynamic and innovative Battery Systems team in Stockholm.
As a crucial part of our team, you will have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge technology and contribute to the creation of the world's most advanced and sustainable batteries. If you are passionate about driving progress and having a meaningful difference, we welcome you to apply and take your career to the next level with Northvolt Systems.
In this role, you will be in charge of driving our product compliance strategy and ensuring that we meet all customer, internal, and standard requirements in order to gain market access in various regions across the world for our battery systems.
If you are the type of person who pays attention to details, enjoys dealing with both commercial and design teams to ensure our products meet all applicable standard requirements, and enjoys working in an interdisciplinary atmosphere, you have come to the perfect place!
Key responsibilities:
• Interpret and apply the relevant European and North American regulations and standards, including the CE marking directives
• Create policies and transform the result into product requirements for different product families
• Understand the evolving regulatory environment, map product compliance scopes
• Review new and changed international legislation, directives, and standards, as well as regulatory customer requirements, and inform the team of any changes.
• Collaborate closely with the business and engineering teams throughout the development process to ensure compliance with the regulatory requirements.
• Advise and assist product development projects in certification and validation and plan necessary actions with certification bodies to gain approvals.
• Ensure product documentation and labelling accurately reflects the compliance status of the product in alignment with the regulatory requirements.
• Compile and maintain the CE-marking related technical documentation and EU DoCs.
Skills & Requirements
Qualification & Skills:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering or a related field.
• Technically adept in electrical and mechanical engineering, with ideally prior experience developing battery systems or similar.
• Strong knowledge of European and North American regulatory requirements and standards, including CE marking directive (LVD and EMCD),
• Preferably knowledge about the EU battery regulation and standards such as IEC 62619, UL 1973, UL 2580 and UN38.3.
• Experience in product certification, as well as understanding what it takes to self-declare conformance.
• Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams.
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
• Attention to detail and ability to multitask.
If you have the necessary qualifications and want to join a company that values sustainability, excellence, and innovation, we encourage you to apply today. We offer a competitive salary, an exciting work environment and opportunities for career growth and development. Join our team and be part of a company that is changing the world. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Systems AB
(org.nr 559244-0282)
Årstaängsvägen 21B (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Northvolt Battery Systems AB Jobbnummer
7890720