Compliance Administration Associate
Avaron AB / Administratörsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla administratörsjobb i Jönköping
2026-06-16
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Jönköping
, Eksjö
, Falköping
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will support a product compliance team by taking ownership of recurring administrative and coordination work linked to material compliance. The role is designed to create structure in day-to-day processes so specialists can focus more on expert assessments and complex compliance topics.
Your work will span material compliance administration as well as broader administrative support within the department, based on business needs and priorities. This is an interesting opportunity if you enjoy creating order, working close to specialists, and contributing to a compliance area where accuracy and follow-through matter.
Job DescriptionYou will coordinate recurring material compliance activities connected to projects, including follow-up on process steps, status tracking, and collection of required input.
You will support substance reporting processes, including preparation and administration of SCIP reporting where relevant, Article 33 information, and other substance-related reporting needs.
You will prepare, structure, and maintain documentation used for compliance evidence, project follow-up, and internal decision-making.
You will handle defined administrative tasks and recurring deliverables that relieve Product Compliance specialists in their daily work.
You will support administration related to material compliance risk management and testing activities, including follow-up of activity 3.035 and related documentation.
You will assist in audit preparation by collecting input material, tracking findings, and following up on actions when needed.
RequirementsStrong administrative and compliance coordination skills
Good communication skills
Professional written and spoken English
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7918033-2055400". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Huskvarna station (visa karta
)
561 33 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9965757