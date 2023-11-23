Completion Manager To Hvdc
2023-11-23
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
We are now hiring a Completion Manager to HVDC Sweden, a business line within Hitachi Energy. As Completions Manager you have a key role in the project by being responsible to define and implement the Project Completion Strategy. You will have the opportunity to work both operational and strategic, as well as interacting with different internal and external stakeholders within the business.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Your responsibilities
Provide leadership, guidance and support in the projects to set up the completion strategy and ensure adherence to completion requirements based on the customer's contract
Lead, develop and sustain the completion processes within the project
Identify the completion activities for the project and coordinate and manage the activities towards the time schedule and different contractual milestones
Review, train and provide tool clarification on the project completion tool (PCS) to the organization and clarify interfaces
Set up, govern and maintain inspection and resource plan for inspections at suppliers
Set-up Project Completion System (PCS) and follow-up by defining the structure of the project by breaking down the scope in systems, subsystems, commissioning packages and mechanical completion packages as defined in the Project Completion Strategy
Your background
Technical / Engineering / Quality management education - preferably bachelor's degree
Minimum 5+ years professional experience, and/or completion of at least one major project up to handover to the Customer, in a role related to the function within an EPC in Power, Energy or Oil & Gas project(s)
Knowledge and experience of working with a Project Completions Systems (PCS) such as PIMS and ProCoSys, or alternatively another similar inspection management software e.g., BIM 360 Field, Aconex Field, etc.
Proficient oral and written communication skills including technical documentation and reporting
Sensitive to Customer and project team needs and can develop a sustainable relationship to all involved stakeholders through clear communication, influencing and coordination.
English fluency (written + spoken)
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 7th of January 2024. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Robert Grant, robert.grant@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Robert Grant, robert.grant@hitachienergy.com will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85.
