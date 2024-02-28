Complete Vehicle Integration/Packaging Engineer - Experienced
2024-02-28
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
As a Vehicle Integration Engineer, you will join Trollhättan team to support our activities within
The Vehicle Integration Engineer works with international, multifunctional teams such as styling, performance, and product development to create vehicle level packaging solutions.
Tasks
The role performs vehicle level packaging integrations such as general arrangement, typical sections check, packaging zone and limit models, benchmarking competitor's vehicle packaging and engineering sections to ensure the best engineering packaging solutions are applied to new vehicle programs.
The position develops, refines, and finalizes criteria and typical sections and performs appropriate component and vehicle compartment level studies/alternatives, recommending direction based on cost, mass, timing, design for assembly, variation and other program imperatives. Additionally, the Vehicle Packaging/Integration Engineer benchmarks industry vehicle packaging solutions and typical sections and participates in design reviews on a regular basis.
Qualifications
Experience:
• 15+ years of overall experience in vehicle integration
• Great knowledge of architecture layout and specific engine bay layout (ICE, HEV, PHEV, BEV,
REEV) incl systems as chassis, powertrain, electrical HV/LV, climate & thermal.
• Great knowledge of attribute requirements specific in engine bay area (i.e., frontal crash
behaviour, air/heat flow, wading)
• Great understanding of engine movement and chassis movements, skills to perform packaging
work on moving components (flexible and solids)
• Good understanding in assembly processes (understanding of MP is a must for a
concept/packaging engineer in engine bay area)
• Good understanding complete vehicle layout and complete vehicle requirements
• Ability to drive and secure feasible layouts to enable successful releases/gates.
• Technical input development and delivery
• Understanding of attribute and legal requirements on complete vehicle level
• Understanding of main dimensions used in CV spec and related technical input
• Understanding of a chassis height list and how to convert it to ground planes (CURB 0, CURB+2
etc.
Software and IT:
• TC (required)
• TCvis mockup, (required)
• Catia V5, (required)
• CAVA, (required for CV spec + top-hat blocks)
• IPS (required for platform packaging to simulate moving flexibles in engine bay and around
front/rear suspension)
• RDnT (engine motion envelopes, basic knowledge, click-by-click guide exist
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family.
