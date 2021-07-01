Compiler Development Expert - Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB - Datajobb i Linköping
Compiler Development Expert
Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB / Datajobb / Linköping
2021-07-01
Visa alla datajobb i Linköping, Mjölby, Åtvidaberg, Finspång
Visa alla jobb hos Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB i Linköping
You may not recognize a Configuran in the street - we come in all shapes, forms and personalities and we certainly wouldn't dream of instituting a company dress code - but with six offices on three continents, we're one Configura.
Configura works with parametric configuration. We develop software to draw spaces in 2D and 3D for companies within the commercial furniture, kitchen and material handling industries. In the background, prices and configurations are automatically calculated.
Our teams work together across time zones and oceans to develop software for some of the world's largest furniture manufacturers and other industry leaders. Care to join us?
Job description
Configura is looking for a senior Compiler Development Expert to join our Research and Development team in Linköping Sweden. You will work with a tight team of highly skilled individuals on the CET Developer Platform and specifically on our proprietary CM programming language. The CM language is the core of our product offering enabling rapid content production and efficient maintenance of very large code bases detailing real products and integration with their associated business workflows to CRM and ERP systems.
The CM programming language provides an interactive- and incremental development environment in conjunction with GNU Emacs. CM is syntactically extensible and garbage collected. The backend provide ultra-fast machine code generation or high-quality optimization through CLANG/LLVM.
As a Programming Language and Compiler Development Expert at Configura, you will contribute towards the challenges surrounding compiler development and the required toolchain. You need very good skills in C++, assembly, x86-64 machine code and architecture, exception handling, garbage collection, virtual memory and related subjects. You are a fast and fluent keyboard and Emacs artist. You can refactor and transform 200Kloc+ code bases without hesitation through sweeping changes to achieve higher level goals.
If you want to work for a company with Swedish roots and genuine care for its employees, this position could be for you. We see our low employee turnover as a sign of a successful company culture.
Your profile
We think you are passionate about programming and well versed in programming languages such as C++, Java and Common Lisp. You have an awareness of web and mobile application languages including WebAssembly as well as technology trends. You write robust, secure and maintainable code. While you collaborate well, you also work independently, using creativity and innovation to think beyond the problem domains given. You enjoy prototyping new initiatives and developing proof-of-concepts, always with user experience in mind.
SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS
Passionate about programming and programming language design
Advanced compiler design, optimization algorithms and code generation
Incremental compilation
Dynamically extensible syntax parsing techniques and programming languages
Expert in C++
CLANG and LLVM
High level Common Lisp including syntax macros
Good knowledge of programming languages such as Java, C#, C, Haskell and Scheme
Fluent in GNU Emacs and GNU Emacs Lisp programming
Advanced GNU Make
Linux and Unix tools
Git version control
Make and other build systems
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
Self-starter with the ability to independently identify and implement needed improvements
Ability to quickly gather requirements, explore multiple approaches and suggest solutions
Application process
Configura collaborates with Skill in the recruitment process. Please note that we work with ongoing selection and that the position may be filled before the last application date, therefore we encourage you to apply for the position today. Log in or register your CV at www.skill.se
For questions regarding the position, please contact responsible recruiter Pehr Gilén, pehr.gilen@skill.se
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-01
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-13
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB
Jobbnummer
5839960
Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB / Datajobb / Linköping
2021-07-01
Visa alla datajobb i Linköping, Mjölby, Åtvidaberg, Finspång
Visa alla jobb hos Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB i Linköping
You may not recognize a Configuran in the street - we come in all shapes, forms and personalities and we certainly wouldn't dream of instituting a company dress code - but with six offices on three continents, we're one Configura.
Configura works with parametric configuration. We develop software to draw spaces in 2D and 3D for companies within the commercial furniture, kitchen and material handling industries. In the background, prices and configurations are automatically calculated.
Our teams work together across time zones and oceans to develop software for some of the world's largest furniture manufacturers and other industry leaders. Care to join us?
Job description
Configura is looking for a senior Compiler Development Expert to join our Research and Development team in Linköping Sweden. You will work with a tight team of highly skilled individuals on the CET Developer Platform and specifically on our proprietary CM programming language. The CM language is the core of our product offering enabling rapid content production and efficient maintenance of very large code bases detailing real products and integration with their associated business workflows to CRM and ERP systems.
The CM programming language provides an interactive- and incremental development environment in conjunction with GNU Emacs. CM is syntactically extensible and garbage collected. The backend provide ultra-fast machine code generation or high-quality optimization through CLANG/LLVM.
As a Programming Language and Compiler Development Expert at Configura, you will contribute towards the challenges surrounding compiler development and the required toolchain. You need very good skills in C++, assembly, x86-64 machine code and architecture, exception handling, garbage collection, virtual memory and related subjects. You are a fast and fluent keyboard and Emacs artist. You can refactor and transform 200Kloc+ code bases without hesitation through sweeping changes to achieve higher level goals.
If you want to work for a company with Swedish roots and genuine care for its employees, this position could be for you. We see our low employee turnover as a sign of a successful company culture.
Your profile
We think you are passionate about programming and well versed in programming languages such as C++, Java and Common Lisp. You have an awareness of web and mobile application languages including WebAssembly as well as technology trends. You write robust, secure and maintainable code. While you collaborate well, you also work independently, using creativity and innovation to think beyond the problem domains given. You enjoy prototyping new initiatives and developing proof-of-concepts, always with user experience in mind.
SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS
Passionate about programming and programming language design
Advanced compiler design, optimization algorithms and code generation
Incremental compilation
Dynamically extensible syntax parsing techniques and programming languages
Expert in C++
CLANG and LLVM
High level Common Lisp including syntax macros
Good knowledge of programming languages such as Java, C#, C, Haskell and Scheme
Fluent in GNU Emacs and GNU Emacs Lisp programming
Advanced GNU Make
Linux and Unix tools
Git version control
Make and other build systems
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
Self-starter with the ability to independently identify and implement needed improvements
Ability to quickly gather requirements, explore multiple approaches and suggest solutions
Application process
Configura collaborates with Skill in the recruitment process. Please note that we work with ongoing selection and that the position may be filled before the last application date, therefore we encourage you to apply for the position today. Log in or register your CV at www.skill.se
For questions regarding the position, please contact responsible recruiter Pehr Gilén, pehr.gilen@skill.se
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-01
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-13
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB
Jobbnummer
5839960