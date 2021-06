Compiler Development Expert - Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB - Datajobb i Linköping

Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB / Datajobb / Linköping2021-07-01You may not recognize a Configuran in the street - we come in all shapes, forms and personalities and we certainly wouldn't dream of instituting a company dress code - but with six offices on three continents, we're one Configura.Configura works with parametric configuration. We develop software to draw spaces in 2D and 3D for companies within the commercial furniture, kitchen and material handling industries. In the background, prices and configurations are automatically calculated.Our teams work together across time zones and oceans to develop software for some of the world's largest furniture manufacturers and other industry leaders. Care to join us?Job descriptionConfigura is looking for a senior Compiler Development Expert to join our Research and Development team in Linköping Sweden. You will work with a tight team of highly skilled individuals on the CET Developer Platform and specifically on our proprietary CM programming language. The CM language is the core of our product offering enabling rapid content production and efficient maintenance of very large code bases detailing real products and integration with their associated business workflows to CRM and ERP systems.The CM programming language provides an interactive- and incremental development environment in conjunction with GNU Emacs. CM is syntactically extensible and garbage collected. The backend provide ultra-fast machine code generation or high-quality optimization through CLANG/LLVM.As a Programming Language and Compiler Development Expert at Configura, you will contribute towards the challenges surrounding compiler development and the required toolchain. You need very good skills in C++, assembly, x86-64 machine code and architecture, exception handling, garbage collection, virtual memory and related subjects. You are a fast and fluent keyboard and Emacs artist. You can refactor and transform 200Kloc+ code bases without hesitation through sweeping changes to achieve higher level goals.If you want to work for a company with Swedish roots and genuine care for its employees, this position could be for you. We see our low employee turnover as a sign of a successful company culture.Your profileWe think you are passionate about programming and well versed in programming languages such as C++, Java and Common Lisp. You have an awareness of web and mobile application languages including WebAssembly as well as technology trends. You write robust, secure and maintainable code. While you collaborate well, you also work independently, using creativity and innovation to think beyond the problem domains given. You enjoy prototyping new initiatives and developing proof-of-concepts, always with user experience in mind.SKILLS & REQUIREMENTSPassionate about programming and programming language designAdvanced compiler design, optimization algorithms and code generationIncremental compilationDynamically extensible syntax parsing techniques and programming languagesExpert in C++CLANG and LLVMHigh level Common Lisp including syntax macrosGood knowledge of programming languages such as Java, C#, C, Haskell and SchemeFluent in GNU Emacs and GNU Emacs Lisp programmingAdvanced GNU MakeLinux and Unix toolsGit version controlMake and other build systemsExcellent analytical and problem-solving skillsSelf-starter with the ability to independently identify and implement needed improvementsAbility to quickly gather requirements, explore multiple approaches and suggest solutionsApplication processConfigura collaborates with Skill in the recruitment process. Please note that we work with ongoing selection and that the position may be filled before the last application date, therefore we encourage you to apply for the position today. Log in or register your CV at www.skill.se For questions regarding the position, please contact responsible recruiter Pehr Gilén, pehr.gilen@skill.se Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2021-07-01Fast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-13Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB5839960