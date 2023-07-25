Competence group leader for On-Board Diagnostics
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Do you have good leadership and organizational skills and want to combine these with advanced technology development that contributes to environmental improvements? Then this is the job for you!
About us
Our powertrain control systems are key to the function, performance, and environmental impact of our products. The Engine System Regulations group is responsible for requirements setting and central functionality for diagnostics and fault management within the control systems for engines and after-treatment. This involves ensuring that the systems comply with the legal requirements for diagnostics and that our systems are simple to troubleshoot in the service organization. The field of diagnostics, including OBD (On Board Diagnostics), consists of several functions and systems and we participate in all engine projects, regardless of whether they relate to diesel, renewable fuels, or hybridization.
With an increase in the number of internal customers from the Traton group, expansion within existing markets, and the challenge of certifying our products in the USA, the need has arisen for a coordinated and driven individual to join our team. As Competence group leader for OBD, you will coordinate the groups deliveries, and collaborate cross-functionally with our customers.
Your role
• For OBD you will coordinate and follow up on other groups' diagnostic deliveries, see that relevant information is produced and that OBD certifications can be performed both at Scania Technical Centre and in other locations around the world.
• Lead the cross-functional expert group for diagnostics and certification together with engineers responsible for the powertrain control system, testing, and product conformity.
• Be a natural contact with our customers, internal and external, in the area of OBD development and certification-related activities.
• Lead the group scrum-planning.
• A natural part of the work will be to continuously improve tools and processes for issue management, requirements, and specifications.
You will work closely with colleagues within the group, which will also allow you to broaden/deepen your skills within our various career paths. The group is characterized by cohesion, diversity, and enormous enthusiasm for development both professionally and as individuals.
Your profile
• A degree in engineering or equivalent documented education/experience in embedded systems, certification, and/or leadership.
• In your work you are organized, quality-conscious, and shoulder responsibility easily. As a colleague, you are positive with good communication skills. As a leader, you can engage with people in plans and change management.
• It is advantageous to have the knowledge and/or prior experience in engine technology, diagnostics, Lean development, legal requirements, OBD standards, certification, issue management, or project management.
• You can express yourself both verbally and in writing in English. The ability to speak Swedish or the willingness to learn is advantageous.
We offer
We offer an interesting and challenging job where there is plenty of scope for new ideas. Our corporate culture is characterized by openness, diversity, and respect for the individual. Employees are our most important resource, so we invest in training our employees and allowing them to broaden their skills to be able to grow with us.
As an employee at Scania, we offer benefits such as an option to sign an agreement employee car, a performance bonus, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
For more information
please contact recruiting manager, Mattias Åstrand at +46 (0)8-553 85549 or mattias.astrand@scania.com
Application
Please apply by answering some questions and by attaching your CV and any copies of relevant certificates. Selections will be made on an ongoing basis throughout the application period.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
