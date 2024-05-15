Compentence group leader for OBD
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-05-15
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is a global leader in sustainable transport solutions.
About Us
Do you have good leadership and organisational skills and want to combine these with advanced
technology development that contributes to environmental improvements? Then this is the job for you!
Our powertrain control systems are key to function, performance and environmental impact of our
products. The Engine System Regulations group is responsible for requirements setting and central
functionality for diagnostics and fault management within the control systems for engines and
aftertreatment. This involves ensuring that the systems comply with the legal requirements for
diagnostics and that our systems are simple to troubleshoot in the service organisation. The field of
diagnostics, including OBD (On Board Diagnostics), consists of several functions and systems and we
participate in all engine projects, regardless of whether they relate to diesel, renewable fuels or
hybridisation.
Your duties
With an increase in the number of internal customers from the Traton group, expansion within existing
markets and the challenge of certifying our products in the USA, the need has arisen for a coordinated and driven individual to join our team. As Competence group leader for OBD you will coordinate the groups deliveries, and collaborate crossfunctionally with our customers.
• Be a natural contact to our customers, internal and external, in the area of OBD development
and certification related activities.
• For OBD you will coordinate and follow up on other groups' diagnostic deliveries, see that
relevant information is produced and that OBD certifications can be performed both at Scania
Technical Centre and in other locations around the world.
• Lead the cross-functional expert group for diagnostics and certification together with engineers
responsible for the powertrain control system, testing and product conformity.
• Lead the groups scrum-planning.
• A natural part of the work will be to continuously improve tools and process for issue
management, requirements and specifications.
You will work closely with colleagues within the group, which will also allow you to both broaden and
deepen your skills within our various career paths. The group is characterised by cohesion, diversity
and great enthusiasm for development both professionally and as individuals.
We Offer
An engaging and challenging role where innovation is encouraged. Our corporate culture values openness, diversity, and respect for the individual. We invest in our employees' training and skill development to foster growth opportunities.
As a Scania employee, you'll enjoy benefits such as employee car options, performance bonus, flexible working hours, subsidized lunch, and more. For those residing in Stockholm, we provide direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
For More Information
Please contact Mattias Åstrand,Head of Engine System Regulations, +46 (0)8-553 85549 or mattias.astrand@scania.com
Application
Welcome to apply by answering some questions and by attaching your CV and any copies of relevant certificates. Selections will be made on an ongoing basis throughout the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
• A degree in engineering or equivalent documented education/experience in embedded systems, certification and/or leadership.
• In your work you are organised, quality conscious and shoulder responsibility easily. As a colleague you are positive with good communication skills. As a leader you have the ability to engage with people in plans and change management.
• It is advantageous to have knowledge and/or prior experience of engine technology, diagnostics, Lean development, legal requirements, OBD standards, certification, issue management or project management.
• You can express yourself both verbally and in writing in English, verbally in Swedish. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4576-42511596". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976) Kontakt
Mizuho Nakazono Jogmar (+46) 855350092 Jobbnummer
8682502