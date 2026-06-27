Compensation & People Analytics Specialist (Interim)

Incluso AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Göteborg
2026-06-27


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We're looking for a Compensation & People Analytics Specialist (Interim) for a global automotive company in Gothenburg. Start is August 17th, 6 months limited contract.

Assignment Overview
The Compensation & People Analytics Specialist is accountable for ensuring accurate, compliant, and business-relevant compensation processes and people data. The role manages salary review, bonus processes, benefits administration, and pay equity analysis, ensuring compensation practices are fair, competitive, and aligned with company policies.
The role also delivers high-quality people analytics and reporting that enable informed decision-making. Through reliable systems, effective stakeholder collaboration, and strong vendor and union relations, you will support operational excellence and contribute to a transparent and data-driven people function.

Key Responsibilities
Compensation & Benefits

Ensure accurate, compliant, and high-quality execution of compensation and benefits processes

Plan and execute annual salary review and bonus processes

Conduct pay equity analysis and provide recommendations

Maintain and update compensation policies, guidelines, and documentation

Administer selected employee benefits (e.g. pensions, company cars, local programs)

Support managers and HR with salary setting and compensation structures

Participate in union-related discussions and provide analytical support

Evaluate and improve compensation and benefits programs

People Analytics & Reporting

Ensure accuracy and timeliness of reporting

Collect, validate, and analyze HR and compensation data

Produce regular and ad-hoc reports and insights

Identify trends and translate data into actionable recommendations

Develop and improve dashboards and self-service analytics

Systems & Data

Ensure data integrity in HR/compensation systems

Manage access and system configuration

Drive system and process improvements

Your Profile
You act with integrity, clarity, and a strong commitment to fairness. You build trust through transparency, reliability, and a solution-oriented mindset. You are proactive, improvement-driven, and comfortable working both operationally and strategically in a data-driven environment.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, Economics, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience

Senior-level experience within Compensation & Benefits, including salary reviews, bonus processes, benefits administration, and compensation frameworks

Strong expertise in compensation structures, benchmarking, pay equity analysis, and reward strategy

Advanced analytical skills with the ability to interpret data, identify trends, and deliver actionable insights

Experience building reports, dashboards, and self-service analytics solutions

Strong Excel and data analysis capabilities

Experience working with HRIS and compensation systems, ensuring data integrity and optimizing performance

Strong stakeholder management skills, with experience collaborating across HR, business, vendors, and unions

Excellent communication and advisory skills, with the ability to influence decision-making at different levels

High level of integrity and ability to handle sensitive and confidential data

Strong project management mindset and personality, with proven experience in driving initiatives and ensuring successful rollouts

Ability to proactively move work forward, create structure, and secure progress in complex environments

Highly developed stakeholder management and influencing skills, with the ability to build trust, align expectations, and navigate senior and cross-functional stakeholders

This role requires fluency in English.

This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is August 17th, 6 months limited contract (interim). This role is onsite in Gothenburg 4 days per week and 1 day per week can be remote.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.

For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-24
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7981474-2074353".

Arbetsgivare
Incluso AB (org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta)
411 06  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Incluso

Jobbnummer
9982068

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