Compensation & Benefits Specialist
Saab Aktiebolag / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-16
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Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
Saab Surveillance is on an exciting growth journey and we are now looking for a Compensation & Benefit Specialist that will be added to our HR team.
As part of our Compensation & Benefit team you will work closely with our Head of Compensation and Benefits at Surveillance and play a role in developing and managing our job architecture at Surveillance and connected compensation elements in order to attract, empower and retain employees.
You will also collaborate with the wider Surveillance HR team and other key stakeholders, in order to provide efficient support to HR Business Partners and our managers within Surveillance.
You will be part of our continue work with external benchmarking and internal monitoring to ensure competitiveness and a forward-looking and attractive pay and benefits package.
An important part of the role is to coordinate and prepare the annual Salary Review. You will be part of and coordinate the negotiations with the unions.
Together with your colleagues, you will support and coordinate analyses of our gender mapping, including active measures of our position management system.
You will continuously analyze and calibrate relevant data as external benchmarking, salary statistics and compensation data to support decision making processes for HR Business Partners and managers.
Your profile
We are looking for someone who has a strong engagement for Compensation & Benefit
You have approx. 3 years of experience in the field in a large organization.
You have a good understanding of compensation strategies, pay structures and benefits design.
You have a strong data driven and analytical attitude and ability to deliver on compensation data in order to support our HR-team.
An excellent ability to work independently as well as in a teamoriented environment.
You have a good ability to build and maintain relationships and communicate in a clear and pedagogical way adapted to the situation, both orally and in presentation material. You are comfortable speaking and writing in both Swedish and English.
You have a knowledge of Teknikföretagens collective agreement and are interested in union relations.
Experience of working in Workday and/or other HRIS systems is desirable
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
You will work broadly across Surveillance led by Head of Compensation & Benefits and you will be part of the Surveillance HR Team.
The HR Team in Sweden consist of 28 HR colleagues, located in Järfälla, Solna, Huskvarna and Gothenburg.
You will also collaborate and interact with other Compensation & Benefit colleagues within Saab AB.
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Solhusgatan 10 (visa karta
)
412 89 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Saab Jobbnummer
9967074