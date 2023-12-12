Compensation & Benefits Specialist
Swedbank AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
, Knivsta
eller i hela Sverige
You are passionate about leading salary and equal pay processes? Come and join our Group HR Compensation & Benefits Team!
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Lead the global salary review process on a Group level
• Lead salary formation and salary setting on Group level
• Lead the equal pay process on a Group level
• Run the salary mapping process in Sweden
• Conduct job evaluations
• Contribute to the creation of salary ranges
• Drive Swedish trade union dialogues in the compensation & benefits area
• Train HR, managers and employees in compensation & benefits topics
• Drive and participate in other compensation & benefits related processes and initiatives
What is needed in this role:
• Extensive experience in the compensation and benefits area
• Bachelor's or Master's degree Human Resources, Business Administration, or other related field(s)
• Deep understanding and experience of working with salary, job evaluation/job architecture and equal pay processes on both a strategic and hands-on level
• Proven experience of driving union consultations
• Experience of BESTA in Sweden is an advantage
• Ability to impact senior stakeholders
• Strong collaborative skills
• Strong communiaton and presentaion skills in Swedish and English
• Strong project managemen skills
• Strong analytical skills with high level of attention to details
• Strong MS Excel capabilities
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
be a part of a very collaborative international team of senior professionals, who are passionate of driving Swedbank's compensation & benefits agenda. Rikard Högfeldt, Head of Compensation & Benefits, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 07.01.2024.
Location: Sundbyberg
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Rikard Högfeldt
SACO: Henrik
Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Åke
Skoglund +468 5859 0288
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We want to inform you
that the recruitment process may be delayed due to Christmas holidays.
We have made our choice regarding
recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or
sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
LI-Hybrid
LI-LS1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
rikard.hogfeldt@swedbank.se rikard.hogfeldt@swedbank.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8323485