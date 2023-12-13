Community Sales Manager Landskrona - 30511
IWG Management (Sweden) AB / Receptionistjobb / Landskrona Visa alla receptionistjobb i Landskrona
2023-12-13
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos IWG Management (Sweden) AB i Landskrona
, Malmö
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Community Sales Manager
At Regus, we've built the world's largest workspace network so that our customers can work better, faster, happier. Join the team in one of our business centres. Promote our products and services to new and existing customers. Bring more freedom to more people and businesses. And you'll be able to work better, faster and happier too.
The opportunity
As a Community Sales Manager, you'll be responsible for the smooth running of your Regus centre while finding ways to increase sales and revenue, helping more and more people enjoy the benefits of flexible working. You'll motivate your team to create a great working environment to ensure customer satisfaction and retention.
A typical day at Regus
You start the day with an informal team talk over coffee, to plan the day and make sure everyone's prepared.
With one eye always on reception, you see members turning up and also the first meeting rooms guests arriving. You welcome them and take them to their meeting room, show them the facilities and help them set up their WiFi connections and AV system for their presentation.
Later you have a meeting to learn more about a new member and get to understand his business needs. You think about the other businesses in the centre and how you might be able to introduce him to a couple that may be of interest at the networking event later in the week.
A large company is taking a whole floor of the centre and is moving in next week. You run through the move in detail with the reception team, ensuring the welcome kit is prepared, and all badges and keys are ready for handing over.
At lunchtime a couple walk in enquiring about coworking membership. Your colleague from sales is on their lunch break so you offer them a coffee and give them a tour of the centre, explaining all the benefits of Regus membership.
Later in the afternoon you host a monthly operations meeting for Community Sales Managers from your local cluster of centres, along with the regional Operations Manager. After the meeting you do a final walk around the building, speaking with members, asking how their day went as they start to wind down and head for home.
About you
We're looking for someone who has the experience and aptitude to manage a smooth running operation. You'll need to be an accomplished multitasker, able to pre-empt issues before they become problems, and keep a team motivated and focused on service excellence. You also need to be:
A good communicator, used to dealing with customers - ideally in the hospitality or events industry
Confident, approachable and able to build strong relationships with customers
A great manager, who leads by example and knows how to motivate and inspire a team
Happy taking ownership of problems and finding ways to solve them
Positive, enthusiastic and able to adapt to fast-changing situations
Confident using MS Office and other basic IT packages
In addition, you will:
Manage the day to day running of the centre, focusing on exceptional customer service
Inspire your team of associates, developing their skills to get the best from each team member
Promote your centre to new customers and show them how flexible workspace could enhance their business
Generate leads by delivering engaging networking events within your community
What we offer
On top of a competitive salary package you'll enjoy:
A bright and inspiring work environment
Training and development opportunities Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: Emmie.akesson@iwgplc.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Landskrona - 30511". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare IWG Management (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556948-7803)
Storgatan 24 (visa karta
)
261 31 LANDSKRONA Arbetsplats
Regus Landskrona Jobbnummer
8326559