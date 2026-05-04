Community Manager - Stockholm
Hs Teater AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hs Teater AB i Stockholm
At Abundo, we believe live culture should be accessible to everyone. With one subscription, our members discover concerts, theatre, stand-up, sports, film and more - every week, all across Stockholm.
As Community Manager, you'll be the bridge between Abundo and our members. You'll make sure every interaction feels personal, smooth and memorable. From shaping how we communicate with members, to building routines that keep engagement high, you'll be key in creating a community that people love to be part of.
What you'll do:
Shaping the strategy for our community communication, including CRM and social media
Heading our customer success team, how to answer questions, solving problems and ensuring a great experience.
Develop and improve community routines and processes that scale with us.
Plan and execute engagement initiatives (events, communications, feedback loops).
Act as the voice of the community internally, sharing insights with the team.
We think you are:
Organized, structured and service-minded.
A strong communicator, both in Swedish and English.
Excited about live culture and eager to connect people with experiences.
Comfortable in a fast-moving startup where you take ownership and make things happen.
Why Abundo? You'll join a small, passionate team with a fun product, big ambitions and a chance to make cultural life more vibrant for thousands of people. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6435778-1978051". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hs Teater AB
(org.nr 556879-8762), https://careers.abundolive.se
Grev Turegatan 30 (visa karta
)
114 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Abundo Jobbnummer
9888122