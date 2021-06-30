Community Influence Manager - Happy Socks AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm

Happy Socks AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm2021-06-30At Happy Socks we have made it our mission to spread happiness everywhere, and you only have to spend a few minutes with us to realize how seriously we take it! Our strong and fast growth is built on pro-active, smart, creative, hands-on and hardworking people who embrace Happy Socks' culture & spirit.Our Marketing & PR team is growing and we are therefore looking for a special someone for the brand new position as our Community Influence Manager.As our CIM you'll develop and implement the Community Communication Strategy - building and fostering a Happy Socks community of opinion leaders, cultural voices and taste makers that has an impact on both a local market and global level. You'll integrate authentic product placement and exciting physical and digital partnerships that are meaningful and legitimate to our target audience and connect back to our Happy Socks mission to bring color and happiness to every corner of the world. To do this you'll keep up-to-date of local and global cultural moments, trends, places, and events.We are 180 colorful characters at Happy Socks from over 25 different countries and you'll work at our quirky HQ in Stockholm, Sweden.Tasks & ResponsibilitiesCreate a Community Communications Strategy and implement it in our key marketsCreate and manage tools & guidelines to assist both key markets and distributor market implementation of the strategyManage the relationship and communication with our PR agencies and other stakeholdersCreate and implement clear product logistic processes and assets to ensure brand experiences through product giftingBring in both physical and digital partnership opportunities to engage with our communityManage projects from ideation, conceptualisation and approval to implementation and reporting ensuring cross departmental communication and implementation adhering to clear objectives, KPIs and budgetMaintain the Community Comms Calendar within the Marketing Calendar syncing with local PR agencies and other in-house communication departments (Marketing, PR, Retail, eCom) to ensure synchronicity of communication across all departments and channelsRequirements & Skills5+ years' of culture marketing experienceFluency in English, both written and spokenA cultural network in Stockholm, NYC or Berlin (but preferably in all three markets!)3+ years' of experience from project managementYou are a social and communicative person who is great at building relationships, therefore you enjoy working cross-functional where you get to know different parts of the organisation. You have a strong sense of responsibility and are an energetic and creative self-starter who flourish when working in an established and global, yet fast-paced and ever-changing environment. You love to roll up your sleeves, and have several projects going on at the same time and you are a hardcore team-player.But most importantly, we think you have the personality to fit a somewhat crazy, fun work environment where we believe in color and playfulness, a place where you can expect the unexpected and you are a source of creative weirdness.Interested, and fitting into this profile? We would love to hear from you as soon as possible since we're going through applications continually!2021-06-30Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-11Happy Socks AB5839462