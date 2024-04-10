Community Creator USA
Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lund
2024-04-10
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Kävlinge
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Najell designs and sells products for urban parents. Our biggest product categories include baby carriers, baby nests and pregnancy pillows. Here at Najell you get the opportunity to work with a rapidly growing brand. Our turnover has increased by around 100% in the last couple of years and we intend to keep this up. Are you interested in being part of our marketing efforts as we continue growing and expanding into the US market?
The Role
Najell is looking to grow its team by adding Community Creator for the US market. We are taking our first steps in entering the market and we are looking for someone to be a part of creating our community in the US. The position is based in Lund, Sweden.
We highly value applicants with extensive knowledge of the US market from either being a native or having lived there.
You will implement our marketing efforts in the US market, establishing our social media position and making sure that our communication is on point.
Other key tasks include identifying and creating bonds with key local stakeholders such as influencers, opinion leaders and test institutions.
A big component of our marketing is influencer marketing where you will lead the way.
You will learn, develop and master skills within the marketing universe such as online advertising, website analysis and social media.
We Offer
We are a tight-knit team that works hard to reach our goals. We all contribute individually within our roles in marketing, product development and sales but there is a strong will to help each other out across borders and work together. This makes us stronger than most teams and also makes us more successful and have more fun together. Since we are growing we also see that there is a big opportunity for the right person to grow into new roles in the future. We create our own success.
Is it you that we are looking for?
Application
Click "sök tjänst" to apply and upload your CV and a personal letter. We want to learn more about you and what would make you a great fit for us and this position. Applications are handled on an ongoing basis so don't wait with your application.
About Us
Najell was founded in 2012 and develops products for urban parents. We are based in Lund in southern Sweden where our international team strives to improve and to create great products with parents and babies in mind. Read more about us and our brand at www.najell.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556742-3248) Arbetsplats
Najell AB Jobbnummer
8600019