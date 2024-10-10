Community Advisor for Student Housing
Dis Stockholm AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dis Stockholm AB i Stockholm
DIS is now offering a full-time position in our Housing and Student Life Team as Community Advisor for students living in our housing and in particular help us launch our new Housing site.
Do you want to help undergraduate students from U.S. universities students develop meaningful community during their exchange stay in Stockholm? As a Community Advisor, you will join our mission-driven organization as a bridge between students and administration. You will build close relationships with the students and provide support and guidance throughout their semester abroad.
As a Community Advisor, your primary responsibility is to assist our students in the development of their housing communities throughout the semester as well as during summer programs. Through the use of different relational & coaching pedagogies as well as conflict mediation techniques, you will assist students in fostering healthy living environments among each other.
Helping us launch a new housing site also means that you will be part of shaping and creating new routines and frameworks. In addition, you will be managing administrative tasks around our Housing sites together with your colleagues in the Housing team. You will be part of the Emergency Phone Team and share some work tasks with your colleagues in the Housing and Student Life department such as housing coordination.
Your workplace will be our Housing sites as well as our Office. Working from home is also possible. Approximately 1 out of 5 workdays will be from late afternoon to late evening and some weekends throughout the semester.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Create and foster healthy and lively student housing communities
Prevent and mediate potential conflicts between students through case meetings
Integrate students outside of the DIS program into our housing sites
Plan and run introduction activities after arrival as well as social activities throughout the semester
Integrate students outside of the DIS program into our housing sites
Be part of the team that will launch the new housing site, move in date January 11
Run introduction activities after arrival as well as social activities throughout the semester
Support housing assignment processes including shared housing assignments, room selection processes, room changes, etc.
In conjunction with the Housing Coordinator and Facilities team, service providers, and landlords, assist with appropriate and timely response to building specific needs or emergencies
Research and respond to inquiries from students, parents, and campus partners in order to provide or clarify information on practical questions or challenges related to their housing community
Be a part of the DIS Emergency Phone team
Professional and Personal Skills
Demonstrated ability to creatively and efficiently solve problems, using sound judgment, assuming ownership of a problem, and resolving challenges in a collaborative manner.
Previous experience in working with student and or customer service and young adults
Strong conflict resolution and communication skills
Strong administrative skills and logistical thinking
Strong intercultural knowledge when it comes to US college students and have lived and studied within higher education in the US
Independently motivated, pro-active and enjoy an agile work environment
Outgoing, collaborative, creative problem solver and have a service mindset
Enjoy working in an international, informal and enthusiastic environment with emphasis on cross-cultural understanding, teamwork, and innovation
Excellent English (oral & written) is a requirement
Intermediate Swedish is preferred
You have a Swedish work permission
At DIS you will be working in an informal and enthusiastic environment together with a dedicated staff and faculty with emphasis on cross-cultural understanding, teamwork, innovation and adaptability. You will report to the Director of Housing and Student Life.
Start November 15 2024, limited to 1 year. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare DIS Stockholm AB
(org.nr 559021-1206)
Melodislingan 21 (visa karta
)
115 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8948385