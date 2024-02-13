Communicator and content creator for Nordic Decentral Energy Solutions
2024-02-13
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
As a communicator and content creator within the Nordic DES team, you will support the solar and battery business in business development projects and daily operational work.
Communicator: Your focus will be to assist in business development initiatives, creating customer-centric communication, appealing offers and comprehensible information based on business strategy and customer and market insights.
Content creator: You will help the daily, operational business with copywriting and design, creating and updating assets such as sales folders, order forms and confirmations, emails, newsletters and surveys.
Other responsibilities: You will support you colleagues with producing, analyzing and improving content on the Swedish website, keeping SEO and potential A/B-tests in mind.
Qualifications
Requirements
Fluent in Swedish and English verbally and in writing
Academic degree within preferably digital communication or marketing and/or minimum 3 years relevant working experience
Experience and proven track record as a communicator and/or web editor
Understanding of SEO optimization and accessibility guidelines
Experience from working with:
CMS and CRM systems (we use Episerver and Microsoft Dynamics)
The Adobe creative suite
Web analysis tools such as Piwik Pro, Google Analytics, Matomo or similar
Meritious
Previous work in the solar business or within a technical field
Previous work in a large, complex organization
Finnish speaking
Customer surveys - planning, effectuation and analysis of results
Experience/interest in UX design
Marketing automation knowledge
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location -Stockholm
Position - Temporary one-year employment
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Maria Juhlin-Hoff. +46705795752 For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Cecilia Wijkman, cecilia.wijkman@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Rolf Olsson (Akademikerna) Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna) Juha Siipilehto (SEKO) Jens Morell Unionen
We welcome your application no later than February March 3rd 2024. Selection and interviews are made continuously, so please don't hesitate to submit your application.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Vattenfall AB Jobbnummer
8466491