Communications Specialist & Executive Assistant
Nordic Snus AB / Administratörsjobb / Vårgårda
2024-04-08
As Communications Specialist and Executive Assistant, you will be responsible for coordinating and leading all factory-related communication activities, in close collaboration with the Management team, Market, GSC Communications team etc.
You will perform administration activities daily, related to events, visitors and newcomers, general purchases and management-related tasks. You will also prepare and maintain various reports, presentations, and meeting minutes as agreed with the Factory lead
What will you do - Responsibilities:
Internal Communication
Develop and implement internal communication strategies for Factory employees and projects
Coordinate Nordic Snus contributions to JTI Group's internal communication
Administer factory SharePoint spaces and contribute to business TV content
Build positive corporate internal reputation and support communication projects
Employer Branding
Create materials aligning with JTI corporate brand guidelines
Collaborate with departments on visual communication materials
Support internal programs promoting JTI as an employer
Ensure adherence to JTI Brand guidelines in corporate procedures
Corporate & Factory Events/Activities
Organize and coordinate events, visits, audits, and meetings based on business objectives
Supervise implementation of JTI Brand guidelines for presentations, videos, etc.
Report Creation & Data Analysis
Act as Microsoft tools expert for communications
Assist in meeting organization, data analysis, and decision-making support
Contribute to IWS implementation success with proactive data collection and analysis
Administration
Handle internal/external support for travel, room preparation, and food supply
Manage visitor records for historical data and communication on Business TV
Support newcomers with access cards, safety gear, and purchasing activities
Administer security tasks, including raising purchase orders and managing keys
Who are we looking for - Requirements:
University degree (journalism, PR, literature, sociology, Business administration or related faculties)
Proven experience at a similar position in the FMCG or consulting sector or PR agency
Excellent English and Swedish fluently written and spoken. Any other language is a plus
Excellent analytical and presentation skills
Very good command of MS Office and SAP
Experience in change management and transformation
You will be successful in this role if you :
Are well organized, with good follow-up
Have good communication, interpersonal and team coordination skills
Have good time management and task prioritization
Perform well under time pressure
Are discreet and diplomatic, understanding confidentiality needs
Are a self-starter, showing a pro-active approach and self-motivation
Have strong problem-solving skills
What do you get - Benefits:
You will have the opportunity to work in a role with a lot of variety in a great working culture and environment in a multinational company. Besides this, we are operating in a modern environment with beautiful surroundings. In addition, we will offer you:
Development opportunities: both personally and professionally
Company performance bonus scheme
Wellness allowance
Health benefits such as medical care and doctor visits
Access to the local company benefits portal, providing exclusive discounts and services
To support us in maintaining a safe and secure work environment, we adhere to local collective bargaining agreements
What are the next steps - Recruitment process:
Thank you very much for your interest in the role. You are welcome to apply on our company recruitment portal: Communications Specialist & Executive Assistant (jti.com)
