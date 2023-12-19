Communications Specialist - Summer Internship
2023-12-19
Duration: 6 weeks (June 18 - July 30)
Would you like to gain experience in an international environment where you'll make a difference every day? At Permobil, we're looking for game-changers to join us for a summer internship as we innovate for individuals and develop the world's most advanced assistive solutions.
At Permobil, the people who use our products come first. Our purpose is to create advanced assistive solutions that make the lives of adults and children living with disabilities more enriching. Our people are passionate about pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver innovations that improve lives. We are a sustainable and responsible business committed to continuous improvement, and our customers can trust us to provide market-leading solutions driven by insights-based clinical data.
We are seeking a highly motivated and creative individual to join our team as a Communications Specialist - Summer Internship. This role will provide valuable exposure to various aspects of communications, including content creation, social media management, public relations, and marketing. Our internship program offers a unique opportunity for passionate and talented individuals to gain hands-on experience in the field of communications while contributing to meaningful projects.
The role is based in Sundsvall / Timrå office.
Key Responsibilities
• Assist in creating engaging content for various communication channels, including social media, newsletters, blog posts, and website to emphasize company's core values.
• Assist in creating content for internal communications channels including researching and writing intranet articles.
• Support the development and execution of Permobil's employer branding strategies to enhance awareness and engagement.
• Collaborate with the marketing team to coordinate promotional activities and campaigns.
• Assist in organizing and executing events, both virtual and in-person, as needed.
Requirements
• Native English speaker with excellent written and verbal communication skills.
• Currently enrolled in a Bachelor's or Master's program in Communications, Marketing, Journalism, Public Relations, or related field.
• Strong understanding of social media platforms and experience in social media management.
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and familiarity with graphic design tools is a plus.
• Ability to work independently, take initiative, and manage multiple tasks efficiently.
• Creative thinker with a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling.
• Strong organizational and time management skills.
• Prior internship experience in communications or related field is preferred but not required.
Benefits
• Hands-on experience in a dynamic and collaborative work environment.
• Mentorship and guidance from experienced professionals in the field.
• Opportunity to contribute ideas and make a tangible impact on communication initiatives.
• Networking opportunities within the company and industry.
• Stipend for the duration of the internship.
This internship offers compensation, the details will be discussed with selected candidates.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit a resume and cover letter to Zivile Mitkute, Talent Acquisition Partner at Permobil, zivile.mitkute@permobil.com
by December 29th.
Join us for an exciting summer filled with learning, growth, and valuable experiences in the field of communications! We look forward to reviewing your application!
For information regarding Permobil's Privacy Notice, please visit privacy.permobil.com
More about Permobil
Permobil founder Dr. Per Uddén believed that helping people achieve the greatest level of independence is a basic human right and, for over 50 years, Permobil has held fast to that belief. Permobil is a global leader in advanced rehabilitation technology, passionate about better understanding our users' needs and improving their quality of life through state-of-the-art healthcare solutions. Today, those solutions include power wheelchairs, seating and positioning products, power assist, and manual wheelchairs.
Permobil is part of Patricia Industries, a subsidiary of Investor AB, and is headquartered in Sweden. Permobil has 1600 team members in more than 15 countries around the world. For more information regarding the company's storied history and complete product line, visit permobil.com.
