Communications Manager
Incluso AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Lund Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Lund
2026-06-12
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Helsingborg
, Perstorp
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We are currently looking for an experienced Programme & Campaign Manager within Communication Integration for an assignment with a global industrial company.
This role is 100% remot within the EU
About the role
In this role, you will support local markets throughout the full campaign lifecycle – from planning and content creation to activation, follow-up, and optimisation. The focus is on helping campaigns perform well and deliver on the KPIs set.
A key part of the work is guiding teams on how to make the most of existing content across different campaigns, while also supporting with audience targeting and messaging. You will help shape message frameworks and ensure that communication is relevant for each stage of the customer journey. This also includes supporting localisation and, when needed, creation of new content.
You will work with channel selection and collaborate closely with agencies to ensure content is adapted correctly. The role also includes supporting landing pages, email flows, and following up on campaign performance using tools such as Adobe Analytics.
Another important aspect is analysing both ongoing and past campaigns to understand what works and what doesn't. Based on that, you will suggest improvements to strengthen engagement, conversion, and overall results. You will also support the coordination of selected global initiatives together with local teams.
Your background
We believe you have a solid background in B2B marketing and are used to working hands-on with campaigns:
Around 5 years or more of experience in B2B marketing
Experience running integrated campaigns across multiple channels
Familiarity with marketing automation tools such as Pardot, or similar, and CRM systems like Salesforce
Confidence working with data and tools such as Adobe Analytics or Google Analytics
Experience within lead generation and understanding of what drives results
Used to working with agencies and content production
Some experience or interest in AI-driven marketing and personalisation
Experience with Account-Based Marketing, preferably one-to-few
A relevant academic background within marketing, business, or a similar field
You are likely structured, collaborative, and comfortable working with different stakeholders in an international environment. You communicate clearly and are used to presenting insights and results straightforwardly.
It's a plus if you also have
Experience from the food and beverage or packaging industry
Experience working across time zones in a global organisation
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso. Start is Mid-August 2026. It ́s a one-year limited contract with the possibility of being extended. This role is 100% remot within the EU
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review applications on an ongoing basis. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Lund Jobbnummer
9962199