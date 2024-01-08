Communications, Manager
Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 233 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.
The Opportunity
This is a great opportunity to join a team that is spearheading and handling campaigns for the world's leading entertainment-on-demand service, with a chance to work on projects from the brightest creatives and talents around the world.
The Role
We are looking for someone who has experience in delivering strong campaigns, who will have a creative and strategic approach and will work well within a wider cross-functional team. We are looking for someone who is a self-starter and loves the thrill of seeing impactful campaigns come to life! The person will be able to communicate priorities and present clear goals to stakeholders and form and maintain strong relationships with media, key opinion leaders, influencers as well as talent representatives and talents.
The ideal candidate will have a strong work ethic and will not be afraid to challenge prevailing assumptions, and suggest better approaches; they will make decisions without agonizing and will be candid and direct. They are scrappy, unafraid to jump in and handle tasks at all levels and they thrive in a high energy, fast-paced environment.
As the successful candidate, you will:
Have excellent verbal and written skills in both English and one of the Nordic languages and be able to communicate effectively and succinctly with internal and external teams.
Experience in crisis communication and shaping PR campaigns
Be skilled managing agencies and cultivating relationships with journalists, influencers as well as talent representatives and talent
A love of entertainment and storytelling and the ability to build narratives and put together strategic communication plans across multiple functions
Be able to manage multiple tasks simultaneously under deadline and thrive in a high energy, fast-paced environment.
Be able and willing to think on an international level
Be curious and eager to learn, have sound judgment, and be unafraid to challenge prevailing assumptions
Be able to understand and comfortably interpret business and technology issues.
