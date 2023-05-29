Communications Manager
2023-05-29
Modvion builds the next generation of sustainable wind turbine towers with laminated wood - nature's carbon fibre. Using wood enables for radical reductions in carbon emissions, making it possible to generate net zero energy from wind power. In order to reach stronger and more stable winds and produce more energy, wind turbines are getting bigger in every sense. Thanks to our patented module system, we have developed cost-effective solution with simple transportation for installations of tall towers.
At Modvion you get to work with driven, positive and creative people who inspire each other. What we're doing can make a real difference for the climate and accelerate the transition to renewable energy. Take the chance to join one of the most interesting companies in cleantech at a pivotal time!
The role
Our brilliant Communications Manager will be going on parental leave so we are able to offer a full-time position for one year and it's an exciting time to join us! Modvion's first commercial wind turbine tower will be ready during 2023 and interest has never been higher. You will be joining around the time that the build will be coming to an end and it's time to broadcast this historical milestone to the world. You are responsible for creating, coordinating and publishing content in both internal and external communication channels on an ongoing basis. Through external analysis, you monitor and initiate external communication so that Modvion is visible in relevant forums and debates. In a fast changing and growing company, we need a communications generalist that can take on the varied tasks and needs from the organisation.
Tasks will include:
• Be the main person responsible for external communications and executing on the communications strategy.
• Responsible for our proactive PR work, including planning, writing and distributing our press releases, debate articles and selling in Modvion to journalists both in Sweden and internationally.
• Events calendar, keeping up to date with relevant events, applying for speaker opportunities, prioritising between events and planning who and how Modvion should attend.
• Ensure that information on the website is regularly updated and continues to serve as up-to-date information for customers, stakeholders and media.
• Regular and engaging updates on our social media channels
• Investor relations communications, such as newsletters and updates to the website
Who we think you are
You're collaborative, proactive and self-driven with a passion for great communications! You can be strategic but love the craft of writing and producing content, making sure that things get done with quality. To thrive in this role you are structured enough to manage a wide variety of tasks at the same time and like the variety that comes with joining a young company.
• At least 3 years work experience in communications
• You have a university education in communications, PR, media, marketing or similar
• You are fluent in both English and Swedish
• You have previously worked with social media, PR and media relations.
• It's a bonus if you have worked within the energy sector or wind power.
• It's also a bonus if you have experience working with the adobe creative suite, or video editing! Or if you have an interest in or have worked with public affairs previously.
Does this sound like you? We'd love to hear from you!
What we offer
• Flexibility and freedom with your responsibilities, we trust our team to do a great job
• Planning your daily work to fit with your life
• Gym and table tennis at work
• Health and wellness allowance 'Friskvårdsbidrag'
• Team activities and more!
The role is a full time, temporary, position until October 2024, starting from August or as soon as possible. It's possible that the role could be prolonged with the right fit.
